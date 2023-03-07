Turkey’s opposition has united against Erdogan

And there is its leader.

The six-party Turkish opposition coalition, as expected, elected the main opposition Kemalist Republican People’s Party (CHP) as leader. Kemal Kilictaroglut The President named him as the candidate on Monday evening, thus Recep Tayyip Erdogan A challenger to the Turkish president in elections scheduled for mid-May.

Monday’s final debate on the opposition presidential candidate, which lasted about 4.5 hours, was held outside parliament at the headquarters of the Islamic Golden Age Party (SP) in Ankara.

In front of the main entrance of the building, where thousands of people eagerly waited for the presidential candidate in the evening, Kilicdaroglu announced the name of the SP leader of the host party, Demal Karamolaglu.

A key element of Maithri’s coalition plan, announced at the end of January, is to replace the current executive presidential system with a parliamentary system. Following a referendum in 2017, the former parliamentary system was replaced by a presidential system, giving more powers to the head of state.

The 74-year-old Kilicdaroglu stressed in his short speech in front of the SP’s headquarters that the leaders of the six parties agreed on an interim timetable that would lead to a return to the parliamentary system. He also pointed out that if he is elected, the leaders of the other five parties in the coalition will be vice-presidents.

We will lead Turkey through consultation and consensus

Klikdaroglu insisted.

The date for the presidential and parliamentary elections has not yet been officially set, but Erdogan has suggested May 14 on several occasions recently. His government has been at the helm of the country for two decades.

On February 6, a strong earthquake hit 11 provinces in southern and southeastern Turkey, and the disaster killed more than 46,000 people in Turkey alone. Due to the disaster, the possibility of postponing the elections was raised earlier.

About 13.5 million of Turkey’s population of more than 85 million lived in provinces declared disaster zones. The fact that at least two million people have moved to other parts of the country since the natural calamity has given officials organizing elections extra work, and infrastructure for those who stayed behind is incomplete.

(MTI)