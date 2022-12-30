Tua Tagovailoa coach offers definitive answer about QB’s future after concussion scare

According to his coach, Nick Hicks, quitting football is not an option for Tua Tagovailoa at the moment.

The Dolphins quarterback is in NFL protocol for concussion for the second time this season after He suffers from a head injury In losing the sheaves on Christmas Day – which was his second – or perhaps third – Head injury this season.

There has been growing concern about Tagovailoa’s long-term health, With much controversy Whether or not it should be closed for the season or beyond is unknown.

On Thursday, Hicks tweeted: “I know some of you are angry — but UNO isn’t going anywhere for a very long time. Get over it,” using crying and laughing emojis.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Tagovailoa, who was a day in and day out of protocol, will miss Sunday’s crucial game with the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Teddy Bridgewater will start.

“BTW – no one cares about your ‘fans’. Being miserable is your own right. Especially when the season isn’t over and the playoffs are ready and waiting,” Hicks later added. “So go to the ship and find another team. Nobody cares lol. Especially the Miami Dolphins and their players.”

Hicks’ tweet came after Tagovailoa’s brother, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, raised the concussion dispute and said he believed Tua would continue to play.

Everyone has their own opinion, Tolya said. Associated Press The Thursday before the Friday of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. “Brother, I know he works hard. I know he has a family now. I want my brother to be safe, but at the same time I know he has love and passion for football. I feel he will make the right decision. The biggest thing is that he lives in safety, that’s something he has to pray for.” I know that when it comes down to it, he will make the right decision.

“I just feel like he’s not going to stop playing football. I feel like every chance he gets, he’s going to try and play. I don’t know, he’s just ‘go till the wheels fall off.'”

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa carries the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa takes the field before a game against the Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Getty Images

The NFL and NFLPA announced Wednesday that they will investigate the Dolphins’ handling of concussion protocol Sunday in connection with Tagovailoa.

A joint NFL/NFL review of concussion protocol enforcement involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now underway. he said in a statement. “We welcome this review, and as we have previously, we will report the results along with the NFLPA.”

As of Friday, it remains unclear exactly when Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Sunday’s 26-20 loss to the Packers.

According to video replays, the quarterback appeared to hit the back of his head on the turf with 2:40 to play before halftime. But Tagovailoa finished the game before showing concussion symptoms on Monday.

After meeting with the team doctors, Tagovailoa was immediately placed on concussion protocol.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) was ejected from the field after an injury in a game against the Bengals on September 29, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This is the second known concussion for Tagovailoa, who was placed on protocol after losing consciousness and I was taken off the field on a stretcher During Miami’s loss to the Bengals on September 29.

It came four days after he left a short 21-19 win over the Bills after being hit hard and appearing wobbly in the first half. At the time, it was the NFL/NFLPA Check it out He vowed to pursue “every legal option” to investigate a possible breach of protocol by the dolphins regarding Tagovailoa.