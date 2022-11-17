Trump’s return is stalled, but the Bidens may have a headache too — can they decide who rules America?

Why are Latino voters important in America?

Estimates of the Latino population There were 62.6 million people in the United States in 2021, representing 19 percent of the total population. Over the past decade, Latino population growth has exceeded 20 percent, outpacing overall population growth of 7 percent. Latinos accounted for 52 percent of the total increase. In 1970, only 5 percent of the population was Spanish-speaking or of Latin American descent, but continued immigration and a predominantly Catholic population led to an above-average birth rate among Latinos.

making them one of the most dynamically developing ethnic groups in America.

Accordingly Also notable is the increase in Latinos among the electorate, in terms of their numerical ratio, fewer people participate in elections compared to the total population. Although they constitute 19 percent of the total population, in the 2020 elections they gave more than 10 percent of the total electorate, 16 million people. True, this is partly the reason There are many young adults among Latinos compared to the overall population.

Hispanics make up 14.3 percent of the total voting-age population, according to Pew Research Center estimates.

The largest number of Latino voters is in the state of New Mexico, where they already make up 44 percent of eligible voters. In Texas and California, 32% of eligible voters are Latino, 25% in Arizona, 21% in Florida, 20% in Nevada, and 4.1% in Georgia. In Arizona, Nevada and Florida — classic battleground states — Hispanics played a significant role in the current midterm elections.: In the first two, the Democratic senatorial candidates essentially owe their victory, while in Florida they owe the Republican governor, Ron DeSantis Able to shake again with great advantage.

How did Latinos vote in the current midterm elections?

It would take months of thorough analysis to see exactly which states and which districts Hispanic voters voted in, but from exit polls and other surveys, it is possible to get a rough idea of ​​the percentage who voted for Democratic or Republican candidates.

At the national level, there are only rough and scattered estimates of what proportion of the population voted for one party or the other. They stand At will. One of the leaders of UnidosUS, the largest but most progressive non-profit Latino advocacy organization, Clarissa Martinez de Castro Despite regional differences, two-thirds of Hispanics voted for Democrats and one-third voted for Republicans. On behalf of the ultra-conservative Latino advocacy organization, The LIBRE Initiative Daniel Garza On the other hand, the ratio is only 60-40 percent in favor of Democrats, he said.

Outside of Florida, the Latino vote was better in places like 2-to-1 Democrat or PA. If you’re looking for data on Latino voters, the 2022 Midterm Election Voter Poll is the most accurate poll. 5,200 Latino interviews nationwide and in-depth in 11 states. pic.twitter.com/zQP1RsqF2w – Matt (A.) November 14, 2022

Since each speaker relies on studies with different methods, At present, it is difficult to give an exact figure at the national level. Even with regard to the November 2020 presidential election, an analyst consensus emerged only in the spring of 2021. 37-38 percent of Latinos are likely to vote for Donald Trump. Otherwise, the former president did 8 percentage points better among Latinos in 2020 than he did in 2016.

Even surveys prior to the midterm elections showed a visible shift in Latinos’ party preferences: While the group had previously been clearly considered a Democratic party, Republicans were now able to gain important positions as well.

Especially among Spanish-speaking people from Cuba who fled communist dictatorships to the United States and therefore prefer right-wing Republicans to Democrats, they are often labeled “socialist” by conservatives. For example, Cuban immigrants living in Florida, which is very close to Cuba, contributed significantly to the victory of Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis..

Pre-election polls show that Particularly in states of the traditional South, Latino sympathies have shifted toward Republicans (including Florida)..

However, in western battleground states such as Arizona and Nevada, where the number of Democratic Latinos also declined, the Democratic advantage among them was enough for Democratic senatorial candidates to defeat Republican opponents.

He is a Democrat in Arizona Mark Kelly He won by nearly 5 percentage points over his Trump-backed opponent Plague MastersIt’s going to be a very narrow, but expected, Democratic race against you in the senatorial race Katie Hobbs Trump will win Kari Lake vs.

He won the western state of Nevada by 8,000 votes. CATHERINE CORTES MASTO The current Democratic senator is the first Latina, that is, Spanish-speaking female representative of the United States Senate. In Nevada, moreover, the Democratic candidate managed to make gains among Latinos: one Census 63 percent supported him, with 35 percent of the Latino vote behind Republicans. Adam LaxaltWinter.

Senator Katherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, the first female Latina senator. Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

What voting trends are emerging among Latino voters?

Preliminary studies suggest that Republicans were able to win more votes among male and older Latino voters, while women and young Latinos were mostly Democratic voters.

As per the above survey, regarding the House of Representatives (Lower House) elections 68 percent of Latinos voted for Democratic candidates, while only 58 percent of Latino men did.. The Abortion issue Either way, it may have played a role in why Democrats didn’t do as badly in the midterm elections as early on, and it’s also an important topic for Latina women: 16 percent said it was the primary issue on which they voted for candidates in the House of Representatives.. The survey shows that

Democrats, after a Supreme Court ruling in June that stood firm in favor of protecting the legal option of abortion, contributed significantly to Republicans’ inability to gain ground among Latino women.

Democratic sympathies are clearly stronger among young Latinos than among older Latinos. According to the survey cited 67 percent of Latinos under 40 voted for the Democratic candidate, “only” 60 percent of Latinos over 40. Another poll Census According to 68 percent of Latinos under 30 now vote for Democratic candidates. (58 percent of white youth and 89 percent of black youth are Democratic voters.) In key Senate battleground states like Arizona or Nevada, 40 percent of new voters are Hispanic, and because they are primarily Democratic voters, They can significantly contribute to the success of Democratic senatorial candidates. (64 percent of young adults would vote for Cortez Masto of Nevada and 76 percent for Mark Kelly of Arizona.)

As the percentage of young Latinos in the overall population increases year by year, the voting behavior of young Latinos bodes well for Democrats and bad for Republicans.

There was a big change in terms of age: Among the over-60s, support for Democrats dropped significantly: Two years ago, 74 percent of them voted for a Democratic representative candidate (there were congressional elections at the same time as the presidential election), now only 61 percent. The reason for the significant decline is that inflation and affordability issues may be more important topics among older people than younger people, and according to a majority of voters, Republicans handle these economic issues better than Democrats.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at a campaign event on August 14, 2022. Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

A special mention should be made of Ron DeSantis He defeated his Democratic opponent by nearly 20 percentage points In the Florida gubernatorial election. 68 percent of Cuban-Americans voted for DeSantis, but 55 percent of Puerto Ricans voted for him and 50 percent of other Latinos. DeSantis has a good chance of running in the Republican presidential primary, if he wins two years from now Joe BidenNel or another Democratic presidential candidate. Because the Florida governor already has considerable experience in how to win over Latino voters, If he becomes the Republican presidential nominee, Democrats will have to be very careful not to lose a critical mass of their existing Latino vote base..

Cover photo: The U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC, three days after midterm congressional elections on Nov. 11, 2022. MTI/AP/J. Scott Applewhite