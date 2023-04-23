Trump’s Republicans are showing signs of insanity

Given the moves Republicans have been making lately, it’s getting harder to take the party seriously.

A fantastic own target at the suggestion of the gun lobby

Consider the behavior of Republicans in the Tennessee state legislature as an example. The Republican Party (Grand Old Party, GOP) has an absolute majority there. In other words, you can do whatever you want. He does. For example, he was recently ousted by two young members of the Democratic Party for alleged inappropriate behavior.

But what crime did they commit? Well, the two young black men joined in the youth’s opposition to stricter gun laws – specifically banning the “AR-15” assault rifle. In Nashville, three nine-year-old children and three adults were recently shot and killed with one of these AR-15s during the school massacre that has now become commonplace in America.

Will Donald Trump lead the party to a certain downfall? Photo: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

So the Republicans excluded them—blacks, as they pointed out—but not the white congressman who protested there. The Republican power display had “unintended” consequences, and serious consequences: the exclusion of young black men fueled a storm of national protest. Two provincial politicians, hitherto completely unknown, became national heroes overnight, under pressure from the street, both instantly Had to put it back.

Democrats scored sympathetic points in the largely Republican-dominated southern state of Tennessee. Meanwhile, GOP representatives are now in the public eye as experts for the most influential gun rights advocacy group (the National Rifle Association, NRA). It should be pointed out here that most Americans want stricter gun laws.

Abortion issue

Most Americans—especially American women—want abortion to be legal. But that is not the case in all parts of the country. Last summer, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide for nearly 50 years. Since then, individual states have had the option of severely restricting or outright banning abortion.

Roe v. only because Donald Trump was able to appoint three new justices during his term and chose rock conservative representatives for these seats. By striking down the national legalization of abortion, these justices sparked national outrage and played a key role in Republicans’ worse-than-expected performance in last fall’s midterm elections.

Even in a conservative state like Kansas, voters in last year’s polls Clearly rejected Tightening abortion laws. In Wisconsin — a “swing” state where elections are often close — two weeks ago, a progressive Democrat with a clear majority Won a seat on the federal state Supreme Court. The reason: His Republican opponent is an outspoken opponent of abortion.

Anyone who thinks the Republicans have learned their lesson, however, is pushing back on the abortion issue. Instead, they go one step further. A conservative judge appointed by Trump in Texas two weeks ago Conclusion, the abortion pill “Mifepristone” should be banned across the country. The drug has been used for more than 20 years, has been declared safe by the FDA, and is used in more than 50 percent of all abortions.

With this ruling, the conservative judge stepped on two landmines at once. On the one hand, he wants to make abortion more difficult at the national level through the backdoor, even though the Supreme Court has declared to the contrary that with this system, abortion should once again be a federal-state matter. This reinforces suspicions that GOP fundamentalists want to ban abortion nationally again.

On the other hand, Republicans are not only alienating women, they are also alienating the pharmaceutical industry. How can a judge throw out the findings of scientific and medical experts with the stroke of a pen? In a statement, the pharmaceutical industry is clear He kept it that way: “If courts can revoke drug licenses without considering science and evidence (…), all drugs are at risk.”

DeSantis in the minefield

Ron DeSantis also became involved in the abortion issue. Governor of Florida for a week and a half Signed a law, which prohibits abortion after six weeks. This means a de facto ban on abortion. Until a year ago, abortion was legal in Florida up to the 24th week of pregnancy. In the first phase, this period was reduced to 15 weeks.

Florida women, including Republicans, oppose the law. DeSantis still signed on, and according to the latest polls, he is again far behind Donald Trump in the Republican presidential candidate poll.

Which brings us to the big dogs of the GOP. That is, for Trump to control the party in one fell swoop. Mark Thiessen is a conservative commentator and longtime Trump fan – at the “Washington Post.” shows sensiblywhy this.

Here’s some information from a CNN poll: While 76 percent of respondents believe the Stormy Daniels investigation against Trump is politically motivated, 60 percent support the charges. And, among all major independent voters, the rate is 62 percent.

Thieson says this should be a warning to the GOP. Because Trump has become so poisoned that voters will vote for anyone but him. Another study confirms this. Only 37 percent (!) of independent voters want Trump back.

Others don’t want to see him back in the White House. “These voters don’t want to be re-elected,” Thiessen says. “They want to impeach him.”

A failed campaign

The GOP relies on the gun lobby, the abortion ban and Trump. These are all losing cards. In public, “crazy people” like Marjorie Taylor Green, Matt Gates, and Jim Jordan shape the party’s image. The structure of the primaries leaves no other option for the Republicans because the decisive word in these primaries belongs to the radicalized base.

But Republicans will have other options. Americans are very uncertain about the economy. Four in five think they will have a worse life than their children.

But GOP representatives are engaged in a hopeless culture war.

(Editor’s page by Csaba Káncz Available here.)