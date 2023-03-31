Trump will not be handcuffed, but will strike a judge ahead of his upcoming criminal trial

He will be surrounded by dozens of federal agents, but according to his lawyer, they will not handcuff Donald Trump, whose criminal trial begins next Tuesday in a New York court. As you can read in our previous article, the former President of the United States was accused of trying to cover up traces of his relationship with Stormy Daniels by falsifying business documents. According to the indictment, Trump paid Daniels $130,000, or HUF 50 million, during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Details of the indictment have not yet been made public during court preparations, which are taking place amid heightened interest from the American public, but Elise Stefanik, the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, called the opening of proceedings an unprecedented interruption. A dark day for the upcoming elections and America. The The BBC reports extensively on the case A Times story with Daniels looks at an interview in which Daniels says she’s not afraid of Trump, but the anger of his followers.

Meanwhile, the former president attacked Judge Juan Mercant, who previously presided over two cases involving Trump. In one, the Trump Organization was indicted on seventeen counts, including falsifying business records. In this regard, a former associate of the former president pleaded guilty after reaching an agreement with prosecutors.