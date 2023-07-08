Trump was asked about the IRS investigation into the FBI officials, the former aide said under oath

John F. Kelly, who served as former President Donald J. Trump’s second White House chief of staff, said in the sworn statement that Mr. Trump discussed having the Internal Revenue Service and other federal agencies investigate two FBI officials involved in the investigation. His campaign’s relations with Russia.

Mr. Kelly said his recall of Mr. Trump’s comments to him was based on notes he took at the time in 2018. Mr. Kelly provided copies of his notes to the attorneys on behalf of an FBI official, who made the statement under oath. public in court filing.

“President Trump has asked whether investigations should be conducted by the Internal Revenue Service or other federal agencies of Mr. Strzok and/or Ms. Page,” Mr. Kelly said in the statement. I don’t know that President Trump has ordered such an investigation. However, he seems to want to see Mr. Strzok and Mrs. Page investigate.”

Mr. Kelly’s assertions were revealed Thursday in a statement filed in connection with the lawsuits brought against the Department of Justice by Peter Strzok, who was the lead agent in the FBI’s Russia investigation, and Lisa Page, a former attorney for the bureau. Their privacy rights were violated when the Trump administration sent public text messages between them.