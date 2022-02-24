Trump news: State Department ‘has no words’ after ex-president praised Putin’s attack on Ukraine

Ad trolling Trump about Jan 6 commission developments

As Vladimir Putin attacks Ukraine with ground forces and air strikes, a foreign ministry spokesman said he had “no words” in response to Donald Trump’s praise of the Russian autocrat.

Twice in two days, the former president praised Putin as “smart” and blamed Joe Biden for what is happening.

“he is [Mr Putin] Speaking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Mr. Trump said: “As an American, I’m angry about it and I’m sad about it. It all happened because of a rigged election.”

In another Wednesday night video circulating on social media, Mr. Trump can be heard saying: “Trump said Putin is smart. He took over a country for $2 in sanctions. I would say that is very smart.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump praised Mr. Putin as “smart” and called his move toward Ukraine “genius.”