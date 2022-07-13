Trump boasts that he can make Elon Musk ‘fall to his knees’ as he ignores the January 6 hearing

Donald Trump boasted that he could bring Elon Musk to his “knees” and “beg” for his help as the former president shrugged off recent Jan. 6 shells to escalate his feud with the Tesla Titan.

Trump took to the Truth Social as the electric car entrepreneur is being sued by Twitter to back out of his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform.

“When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help with all his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, or self-driving cars that break down, or rockets to anywhere, and without the subsidies he’s going to get he’s worthless, he told me How he was a big fan of Trump and a Republican, I could have said, “Keep on your knees and beg, and he would have done it,” Mr. Trump wrote.

The one-term president attacked the world’s richest person on Tuesday, shortly after hearing the committee’s Jan. 6 hearing that he had tried to contact a witness in the investigation and that the Justice Department had been notified.

He mocked Musk over his new legal battle with Twitter, which he agreed to buy earlier this year.

“Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that’s probably worthless. Also, there’s a lot of competition for electric cars!” he wrote.

“Note: Why was Elon allowed to break the $15 million stock-buying barrier on Twitter without any reporting? This is a very serious breach! Enjoy Elon and @Jack, go for it! “

Trump’s mockery came the day after the SpaceX boss said he thought it was time for the Republican politician to “hang up his hat and sail until sunset”.

I don’t hate the guy, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail till sunset. “Democrats should also call off the attack – don’t do it until Trump’s only way to survive is to get the presidency back,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

It came just days after Mr Trump called him a “bull body artist” and claimed he told him he voted for him twice.

Musk told his 100 million Twitter followers that he would support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Trump in 2024, and that he only voted Republican for the first time in June.