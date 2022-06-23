Trump, a dog of dogs, wins Best in Show at Westminster Dog Show

The Trumpet, a bloody hound, accepts his handler Heather Helmer after winning Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club dog show at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, on Wednesday, June 22.
Handlers hold Boston Terriers during breed judging at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, on Tuesday, June 21.
A Pekingese dog runs the track on Tuesday.
A curly retriever competes in the Sporting Group judging event.
Skye Marvin and her little terrier in the seating area during judges for Toy, Terrier and Non-Sporting Breed.
Olivia Hodgkinson grooms her dog during the annual Westminster Kennel Club’s dog show.
Dealers walk Dalmatians around the ring.
A therapist attaches a hot dog to her arm as a snack for her dog.
Bulldogs are waiting to be judged.
Natasha Cooper kisses her dog.
Traders make up Belgian Shepherd dogs while judging breeds.
A judge examines a pumi on Monday, June 20.
A handler brushes his dog’s tail before he competes during the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Show on Monday.
Handler Claudio Cruz hugs Ethan, a basset hound, after winning the “Best of Breed” contest.
Gyula, 9-year-old Polly, peeks through the legs of his therapist Stacy Chicage as they wait for the competition.
Bichon frises sit in the seating area during the agility competition on Saturday, June 19th.
A poodle competes in the agility championship.
Members of the news media pose with cameras to take pictures of the dogs at Thursday’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show preview event.
