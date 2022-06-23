June 24, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Trump, a dog of dogs, wins Best in Show at Westminster Dog Show

Emet 17 hours ago 2 min read
Trumpet, a Bloodhound, kisses his handler Heather Helmer after winning &quot;Best in Show&quot; at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club

The Trumpet, a bloody hound, accepts his handler Heather Helmer after winning Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club dog show at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, on Wednesday, June 22.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club

Handlers hold Boston Terriers during breed judging at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, on Tuesday, June 21.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club

A Pekingese dog runs the track on Tuesday.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club

A curly retriever competes in the Sporting Group judging event.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club

Skye Marvin and her little terrier in the seating area during judges for Toy, Terrier and Non-Sporting Breed.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club

Olivia Hodgkinson grooms her dog during the annual Westminster Kennel Club’s dog show.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club

Dealers walk Dalmatians around the ring.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club

A therapist attaches a hot dog to her arm as a snack for her dog.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club

Bulldogs are waiting to be judged.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club

Natasha Cooper kisses her dog.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club

Traders make up Belgian Shepherd dogs while judging breeds.

See also  Carolina Panthers listening to trade shows on RB Christian McCaffrey

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club

A judge examines a pumi on Monday, June 20.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club

A handler brushes his dog’s tail before he competes during the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Show on Monday.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club

Handler Claudio Cruz hugs Ethan, a basset hound, after winning the “Best of Breed” contest.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club

Gyula, 9-year-old Polly, peeks through the legs of his therapist Stacy Chicage as they wait for the competition.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club

Bichon frises sit in the seating area during the agility competition on Saturday, June 19th.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club

A poodle competes in the agility championship.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club

Members of the news media pose with cameras to take pictures of the dogs at Thursday’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show preview event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Lakers sign Shack’s son, Scottie Pippen’s son to deals

1 hour ago Emet
2 min read

Central notes: Packers, Bucks, Cavaliers, Grant, Bulls

9 hours ago Emet
2 min read

Trevor Lawrence denies losing $15 million in crypto

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

2 min read

Zhelensky can turn his old good friend into the head of the SZBU

56 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Dan Yergin talks about falling oil prices despite tight supplies and Russia tensions

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Chris Pratt Says His Mario’s Voice Is “Like Anything I’ve Heard”

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

Watch a rare alignment of five planets in the sky this weekend

1 hour ago Izer