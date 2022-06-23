Trump, a dog of dogs, wins Best in Show at Westminster Dog Show

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club The Trumpet, a bloody hound, accepts his handler Heather Helmer after winning Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club dog show at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, on Wednesday, June 22.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club Handlers hold Boston Terriers during breed judging at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, on Tuesday, June 21.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club A Pekingese dog runs the track on Tuesday.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club A curly retriever competes in the Sporting Group judging event.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club Skye Marvin and her little terrier in the seating area during judges for Toy, Terrier and Non-Sporting Breed.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club Olivia Hodgkinson grooms her dog during the annual Westminster Kennel Club’s dog show.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club Dealers walk Dalmatians around the ring.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club A therapist attaches a hot dog to her arm as a snack for her dog.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club Bulldogs are waiting to be judged.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club Natasha Cooper kisses her dog.

Traders make up Belgian Shepherd dogs while judging breeds.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club A judge examines a pumi on Monday, June 20.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club A handler brushes his dog’s tail before he competes during the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Show on Monday.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club Handler Claudio Cruz hugs Ethan, a basset hound, after winning the “Best of Breed” contest.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club Gyula, 9-year-old Polly, peeks through the legs of his therapist Stacy Chicage as they wait for the competition.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club Bichon frises sit in the seating area during the agility competition on Saturday, June 19th.

In Pictures: The 146th Dog Show at Westminster Kennel Club A poodle competes in the agility championship.