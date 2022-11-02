Tropical Storm Martin turns into a hurricane on Wednesday

Tropical Storm Martin formed over the central North Atlantic on Tuesday, becoming the 13th storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and the second to form in two days. Forecasters said it was expected to turn into a hurricane on Wednesday.

The storm was 680 miles east-northeast of Bermuda, The National Hurricane Center said. It was moving east at 10 miles per hour and posed no immediate danger to landing, but it was expected to turn northeast, increase its speed and potentially affect shipping routes.

The hurricane center said the storm is expected to turn into a hurricane on Wednesday afternoon or night, and transition into a strong extratropical cyclone on Thursday.