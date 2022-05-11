Tropical Cyclone Asani threatens eastern India as another brutal heat wave continues across the country

While the hurricane may dampen the heat, it would be too far away to affect most of the country — and could make the heat worse for some.

As the storm moves on a northwest path, areas across India’s central east coast will feel the effects of widespread wind and rain.

Asani is the second storm to affect India this season. He did not name the first storm in March in southern India.

A slow storm could bring catastrophic rain

By Thursday, the storm is likely to begin to curve further north-northeast, along the coast and affect Odisha.

Interaction with the ground will gradually weaken the storm, although it will still produce a little rain as it slows down.

“Now that Asani’s forward velocity has slowed significantly, heavy rain is likely for a longer duration along the coast, which increases the possibility of heavy rain,” CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.

When it comes to death and destruction with tropical cyclones, rain is a major factor to consider.

Parts of the coast of India, near the site of the storm’s fall, could see up to 150 mm (6 inches) of rain over the next few days.

Asani’s cloud cover can relieve heat along parts of the coast. However, a storm could also mean higher temperatures in regions further from land.

Not enough to relieve the scorching temperatures

This storm arrives in the midst of a severe heat wave that has affected much of central India. Temperatures There on Tuesday, it rose as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

Extreme heatwave conditions will remain where temperatures could rise another 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next few days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department

This heat wave continues to spread the brutal heat in April across parts of the country, including New Delhi.

Robert Shackleford, a meteorologist at CNN, said: “They lived 19 days a month with a temperature above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), which is well above the average April high temperature of . 37 °C (98.6 °F)”. “This heat was also great because it was the hottest April for northwest India, well above normal for April.”

Asani can make a heat wave worse by the effect of rapidly rising air in and around the eye, or a center of lower pressure, sinking air and rising pressure along its periphery.

“This will limit any cloud formation, resulting in full sun and warm temperatures,” CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said. “It brings precipitation and cooler temperatures to the areas it hits, but for the central and northern/western parts (of India), it tends to exacerbate a heat wave.”

The only relief for the rest of India will come with the onset of the monsoons.

The start of the monsoon season

Hurricanes do not usually occur during the monsoon season because too much wind shear – strong upper-level winds that tear apart tropical systems – in the atmosphere tends to prevent development.

However, during the beginning of the season, hurricanes can develop while wind shear is still fairly weak.

While the monsoons – which provide relief from the sweltering heat – will start to arrive in India’s southernmost regions by the end of May, it doesn’t usually reach New Delhi until early July, leaving plenty of room for more hazardous days. the heat.