Trombone Champ makes a successful video game for an improbable machine

LONDON – Behind the scenes at the Royal Festival Hall, one of London’s finest classical music venues, James Buckley, trombone player for the Philharmonia Orchestra, is preparing to do something he’s never done before: play the A familiar opening for Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.

Tromboneers usually spend most of the symphony waiting in silence behind the orchestra, ignored by the audience, only getting the chance To play in the final exhilarating movement of the piece. But thanks to the new popular video game Trombone Champ – A sort of Guitar Hero for brass players – Buckle was going on with his cheery opening as if he was one of his first violins. “I have to admit I’m a little excited,” he said.

Buckley, 29, who bravely agreed to audition for a trombone champ last weekend, grabbed a mouse he was going to move up and down to change the pitch of his default trombone, and placed his left hand on the laptop’s space bar, which he would hit to play notes. Then the game started. As a series of notes moved across the screen, from right to left, Buckle desperately tried to keep up. But things didn’t go according to plan, and what came out of the laptop’s speakers wasn’t so much a Beethoven masterpiece as an incongruous mess.