August 3, 2022

Triple H ‘happy’ to have the opportunity to take WWE ‘in a direction never seen before’

Triple H was a special guest at finale episode From “IMPAULSIVE”, the smartly titled podcast hosted by the social media star and recently signed WWE Logan Paul talent. They talked about a wide range of topics, but it was really important that they walk around to talk about it inevitably Departure Vince McMahon and Triple H, V some waystakes his place.

Paul tells the story of every time he’s performed with WWE as he goes behind the scenes afterwards and engages in a handshake with McMahon in a “Gorilla” setting. But in Madison Square Garden episode From Monday Night Raw Lately, Triple H has been the one who’s been there. His response to that was “I think there’s a really exciting opportunity, I don’t know, to do some crap that hasn’t been done before. So I’m going to pitch you ideas all the time.”

Triple H is back with this:

“I’m counting on it. I’m going to say this about Vince – the massive shoes I couldn’t even dream of being able to think I could fill. The gap there at this moment is huge. But the opportunity to take it in a direction it’s never seen before is a huge one. I Happy with the opportunity. We have an incredible team. It’s never going to be one person. One person who can’t even fill their shoes. It would take a whole team of people to jump in those shoes.”

“The Game”, as it has long been known during his time in the ring, is currently doing a great job of playing it. He crosses the line of putting everything McMahon intended for the industry without explicitly saying that he will correct the many wrongs that existed under Vince. That he made sure to mention, in multiple interviews, not just his one, that no one man could do that is noteworthy because McMahon was, creatively, a one-man army within WWE.

He also had a lot of quirks and was set in his ways as to what kind of product he wanted to offer. Without that hurdle, there’s quite room for WWE to become something more, and go in a direction they’ve never seen before. What does that mean exactly?

We’ll just have to keep in touch to find out. From The numbers so farLots of people do just that.

