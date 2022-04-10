April 10, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Triangle Strategy 1.0.3 is now available, here is the full patch notes

Ayhan 6 mins ago 2 min read
Triangle Strategy 1.0.3 is now available, here is the full patch notes
Photo: Square Enix

Square Enix’s Tactical Strategy RPG triangle strategy It came out a little over a month ago. And if you haven’t already played it, it’s well worth a watch. There is also a demo download from the Switch eShop.

For anyone who already owns it, there is now a new patch available. It was released earlier this week and upgraded the game to version 1.0.3. This latest update has addressed “several issues” but the patch notes don’t go into detail on what exactly has been fixed.

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo’s official support page. The launch update also addressed some issues – further improving the overall gaming experience.

Version 1.0.3 (released April 7, 2022)

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gaming experience.

Version 1.0.2 (released March 3, 2022)

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gaming experience.

In our Nintendo Life review, we called the Triangle Strategy a tactical victory:

“Triangle strategy is an absolute victory for Artdink and Square Enix, a great blend of satisfying strategic battles, excellent choice-based campaign narrative and first-class world-building, all coming together to form one of the best tactical RPGs I’ve played in a very long time. There is a massive amount of content here, with a huge storyline that features multiple paths to take depending on the choices you make and many properly touching endings to enjoy on return visits.Serenoa Wollfort’s epic journey is a treat from start to finish, a big and ambitious adventure that you’ll be proud to be one One of the best examples of this genre on Switch.”

Have you downloaded this update yet? Did you notice anything else? Leave a comment below.

See also  Pixel 7 leaks show that Google finally has a steady phone business

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Video: Chrono Cross Remaster Digital Casting Technical Analysis

8 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Google Fi Lowers Unlimited Plan Prices While Boosting High Speed ​​Data

16 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

A mobile woman says she found an Apple Airtag tracking device on her car

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

4 min read

A new theory suggests that dark matter could be an additional cosmic refugee

34 seconds ago Izer
4 min read

Police said Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterback, fatally crashed into a truck on the Florida Highway

4 mins ago Emet
2 min read

Triangle Strategy 1.0.3 is now available, here is the full patch notes

6 mins ago Ayhan
4 min read

Dozens of Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv as battle looms in east

17 mins ago Aygen