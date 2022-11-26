Trevion Henderson and Jackson Smith-Njegba out against Michigan, Matt Jones for a game time decision

Ohio State would come down to another comeback in the final game of the regular season.

OSU Status Report for Michigan Game time decision RJ Matt Jones Not available RB Travion Henderson

WR JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA

S Court Williams

RB TC CAFFEY

RB Evan Pryor

De Mitchell Melton

LS Bradley Robinson

LB JALEN PACE

TreVeyon Henderson will miss his fourth complete game of the year as the sophomore was included among eight Buckeyes players unavailable for Saturday’s game with Michigan in Columbus. Henderson missed two straight games before returning to action against Maryland last week, however It doesn’t look completely healthy where he finished the game in walking shoes after rushing for just 19 yards on 11 carries.

However, Ohio State rushing leader Mian Williams appears to be healthy enough to play in the game. was williams cart outside the field In the second quarter of Ohio State’s November 12 game against Indiana after suffering an apparent leg injury and subsequently missed last week’s game with the Tripps. But for the third year in a row he was not included in the Buckeyes’ official status report on Saturday morning.

Ohio State’s Matt Jones may or may not be available as the Buckeyes’ starting right guard was listed as a game-time decision after cart outside the field With an injury in the fourth quarter of last week’s contest at College Park. If Jones can’t play, Enokk Vimahi or Josh Fryar can take his place in the starting offensive line.

Besides Henderson, Ohio State will also be without Jackson Smith-Ngegba, who will finish the regular season with only three appearances for the Buckeyes. Smith-Njegba suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener, and although he made multiple efforts to get back on the court against Toledo and Iowa, the record-setting receiver would not play in the game.

Michigan does not release an official status report on injured players, but according to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman, injured linebacker Blake Corum is expected to play although he may be limited after suffering a knee injury last week. Also expected are Luke Schoonmaker, running back Donovan Edwards, wide receiver AJ Henning, and left guard Trevor Keegan after losing time with injuries.

Michigan star RB Blake Corum is expected to try to play today but will likely be limited by his dynamic range (knee); TE Luke Schoonmaker, the UMs' second receiver, is just fine; Donovan Edwards and WR AJ Henning and OG Trevor Keegan are also expected to return.

The 12:14 p.m. Kickoff is set at Ohio Stadium as Ohio State and Michigan put their undefeated records on the line for a chance to represent the Big Ten East in the conference championship game next week.

