Travis Scott leads the first Arena concert since Astroworld in London

Travis Scott He’s back in a big way – the guy has topped his first big solo show since then Astroworld tragedy …on his official return across the pond to the British.

The rapper performs a stage concert on Saturday at O2 in London – where he will be giving two shows this weekend – on stage at around 9:30pm local time. No introductions needed… TS dived into his group standing on top of a raised platform.

Travis Scott opens his show at O2 in London!!!!! He’s back 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6DZCqHvMzT – TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE (@dailytrvis) August 6, 2022

Tweet embed

Trav was decked out in some futuristic fashion with shades… and almost instantly, he raised the energy level in the room up to 10 – as he usually does on his shows.

After playing two songs there, he made his way… keeping the noise loud. The audience seemed to rock with him the whole time. BTW – the place is absolutely crowded, including nosebleeds… and everyone is looking forward to feeling rejuvenated so far.

Travis Scott performing ‘At the highest level in the room’ at the O2 in London 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/d7FqZhfvbA – WeTalkMusic 🎧 (We_Talk_Music) August 6, 2022

Tweet embed

So far, nothing too crazy is happening. Yes… Travis screams/jumps, as usual, but doesn’t seem to encourage anyone to lose their minds beyond what they’re already doing. It literally just performs and stays in its element – so everything is kosher. See also Courteney Cox says she looked 'really weird' after the plastic procedures

also … Kylie Jenner and their daughter the storm be A gift for Travis’ big day. Trav dedicated the song “Mamacitas” to her, saying he knew she was there in the building.

Travis dedicou essa música para Stormi e disse que ela ama! 🤎 🎥 | Travis Scott performing “Mamacita” at The O2, em Londres. pic.twitter.com/gvwvG7aAHg – Travis Scott Brasil (@PortalTravisBRA) August 6, 2022

Tweet embed

Like we said, this is Travis’ first solo performance of this scale Since last November. Apparently he’s done publicly since then – in smaller places even across Engraving at music festivals Here in the US – but that’s a big deal… ’cause it’s accurately described as Travis’ party.

He’ll headline some other big events later this year – including a festival in south america – He also has a Vegas residency set for him as well next month.