Travis Scott donates $5 million to community initiatives through Project HEAL

Travis Scott Give Back – Slash millions for community initiatives that will help students, aspiring creators, and even future concertgoers.

The rapper is launching what he calls Project HEAL – a multi-level effort that will pump a lot of money toward causes that Travis sees as important. Regarding the amount here…we’re talking about $5 million, and he’s spreading that money on several fronts.

For starters, $1 million is earmarked for HBCU scholarships — and it looks like it will use the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund it previously created to allocate, administer, and distribute these awards to underserved but highly successful black scholars.

Scott and Company. It aims to help at least 100 students with this dough, and help them cross the finish line in their senior year. Academic Standards… with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher.

There’s more… the rest of the $5 million is being split over a few different foundations, including creating/providing free mental health programs for vulnerable children… as well as expanding his creative design program – offered by Cactus Jack Foundation.

He also puts money into making sure music fans are safe at upcoming shows…something that touches him personally. This money will go to the US Conference of the Mayor’s Task Force on Juvenile Safety…with a technology-driven approach to that end.

Of course, Astroworld comes to mind – where 10 people died As a result of injuries sustained during Travis’ set – the causes of which are still under investigation. As we have reported, several victims and families of victims have filed lawsuits against Travis, Live Nation, and others. See also Bob Saget Family Sues, Blocks Release of Death Records - Deadline