Travis Hunter moves to Colorado: Former #1 recruit follows Deion Sanders from Jackson State

Cornerback Travis Hunter, the #1 overall prospect in the class of 2022 who shocked the recruiting world by signing with Jackson Stateannounced his commitment Colorado Wednesday evening during the first day of the early signing period. Hunter entered the transfer gate on December 18, one day after the Tigers lost the Celebration Bowl—which serves as the HBCU National Championship game—to Central North Carolina.

Hunter will follow his former coach, Deion Sanders, back to Boulder. Sanders was announced as the Buffaloes’ new head coach on December 3. Sanders was 27-6 in three seasons with the Tigers, including a 12-1 mark in 2022. Joining Coach Prime with the Buffaloes He is the sonShedeur, who was the starting quarterback at Jackson State.

Hunter had 19 tackles and two interceptions—one of which was returned for a touchdown—during his first campaign with Jackson State. He also added 18 catches for 190 yards and four touchdowns—one of which was the game-winning goal, the latter of which sent the Celebration Bowl game into overtime.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pounder played high school football at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. At first stick to playing in Florida as a high school senior before flipping to Jackson State on December 15, 2021.