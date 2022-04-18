Transylvanian lesbian horror: Wife and daughter-in-law kill well-known musician

Four months later, his wife and daughter-in-law graduated from a popular Hungarian musician in Transylvania, who wrote that he had disappeared in December. RTL.hu.

According to the newspaper, the two women confessed to falling in love with each other and then decided to get rid of the guy who was on her way. The murder was handed over to a local convict who was given 40,000 li or 3 million forin.

Mrs. Istwan Vengili He did not answer questions from reporters. The handcuffed woman was taken to the Bihar District Police Headquarters where she is suspected of killing her husband along with her boyfriend along with a killer. And that boyfriend is none other than the daughter-in-law of the person they confessed to being in love with.

Hungarian entertainment well known in Transylvania, Istwan Vengili He went missing again in December, and police found his body buried in a field near Ermihalifalva. After four months of interrogation, after changing his confession several times and raising suspicions, the man’s daughter-in-law took them there.

The wife then confessed to killing her husband.

The murder was handed over to a local convict who was given 40,000 li or 3 million forin.

The man was brutally murdered: he was struck several times in the head with an ax and then stabbed at least ten times.

If all three confess to the murder, they could face up to life in prison.