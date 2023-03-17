Traders in Asia are pushing BTC beyond $25k

Bitcoin was running out of coins despite US banks failing to fuel expectations of an early shift by the Federal Reserve in favor of liquidity easing. Kaiko Research Director Clara Medalie shared her analysis of the cryptocurrency markets. Additionally, Signature Bank is on the market after it was closed by government regulators on Sunday, but any potential buyer must reportedly agree to a major caveat: no cryptocurrency. (The FDIC on Friday denied the report.) Jason Brett, general manager of Key Bridge Advisors and former US regulator at the FDIC, shared his reaction. Justin Florentin, engineer of the Bisso protocol, also joined the conversation.