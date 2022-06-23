Toyota recalls its first mass-produced electric vehicles less than two months after its launch

The all-electric 2023 Toyota bZ4X is shown during the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, US November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corporation (7203.T) On Thursday, it said it would recall 2,700 of its first mass-produced electric cars for the global market due to the risk that the wheels could explode.

The world’s largest automaker by sales has submitted a recall of bZ4X SUVs to Japan’s Ministry of Transportation. Of the 2,700 vehicles, the company said, 2,200 were earmarked for Europe, 260 for the United States, 20 for Canada and 110 for Japan.

Subaru Corporation (7270.) It also said Thursday that it is a global recall of about 2,600 units of the Solterra, the first all-electric vehicle jointly developed with Toyota, for the same reason.

The Japanese safety regulator said sharp turns and sudden braking could cause the axle bolt to loosen, increasing the risk of a wheel slipping off the car. She added that she was not aware of any accidents caused by the defect.

The regulator advised motorists to stop using the vehicle until a “permanent” repair measure was taken.

Spokespeople for the automakers said that all the cars recalled in Japan have not yet been delivered to customers as they were intended for test drives and display.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this matter causes,” Toyota said on its website. We would have fixed it ASAP, but we are investigating the details.”

A Toyota spokesman said not every model had been recalled but declined to say how many models it made overall.

Most of the vehicles were for dealers and none were delivered to customers in the United States, a Subaru spokesperson said.

The recall comes less than two months after Toyota, a relative newcomer in the electric vehicle market, introduced the SUV, the bZ4X, to the local market, albeit only as a rental option.

Toyota’s lease offering unit, KINTO, has canceled planned drive-test promotional events in three Japanese cities for safety measures.

Toyota has been criticized by some investors and environmental organizations for not acting fast enough to phase out gasoline cars and adopt electric vehicles instead.

The company has repeatedly countered criticism, arguing that a variety of engines must be offered to suit different markets and customers.

Gasoline-electric hybrids are still more popular in Toyota’s domestic market than electric cars, which accounted for just 1% of passenger cars sold in Japan last year, based on industry data.

However, the market is growing rapidly and foreign automakers including Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) They are making clear inroads on the streets of cities like Tokyo.

