Toyota has more bad news for car owners

Toyota Motor Corporation. (TM) – Get the Toyota Motor Corporation report Which Launched the first American electric car bZ4x in April, has had bad luck for the past year.

Despite launching its all-new electric car to compete against Tesla (TSLA) – Get the Tesla Inc. report.stronghold (F) – Get a Ford Motor Company reportGeneral motors (GM) – Get the General Motors report And Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company experienced some failures at the same time.

When the company introduced the bZ4x, which has a manufacturer retail price of $42,000, the company had already announced a 17% cut in total April production, and then announced that it would cut the company’s production by 10% in May due to supply chain issues. .

The company also announced that the time when the new bZ4x will be “available in select cases only and in very limited quantities.”

Installation problems started

Toyota on April 13 issued a non-compliance safety recall 460,000 vehicles consisting of 10 modelsincluding some hybrids but not bZ4x, to fix a software issue involving the vehicle’s stability control system, according to a statement.

On the same day, the Japanese automaker announced a second safety recall related to 4,000 2022 Lexus NX Cars To repair front shock absorbers mounted to body panels that may lose some spot welds, a statement said. Incorrect welding may eventually cause the shock absorber to separate from the mounting area, resulting in a loss of driving stability and an increased risk of collision.

Earlier this year on February 24, Toyota Has issued a recall of 37,000 of its 2021 C-HR vehicles For the radar sensor used by the pre-collision system that may not have been configured properly. In this case, the system will not operate without a driver warning indicator and can increase the risk of collision in certain driving situations.

On January 26, Toyota announced its non-compliance Recalling 42,000 2021 Venza Hybrids The rear turn signal lights can dim or pause when it’s in heavy rain or the car is being washed. The condition may not meet federal safety standards and may cause drivers to be unaware of the turn signal or to activate their hazard lights, resulting in a collision risk.

However, it wasn’t long after the bZ4x was introduced that the wheels almost started falling off Toyota’s first electric car. seriously. company On June 23, he issued a security recall for bZ4x, which, after low mileage use, can loosen all axle bolts on the wheels to the point where the wheels can detach from the vehicle. A detached wheel or wheels could result in a loss of vehicle control and an increased risk of an accident. A statement said that the recall includes 260 cars.

Latest problem affecting 46000 vehicles

The last vehicle safety recall was made the next day at June 24 includes 46,000 cars 2022 Tundra, including HEV, in the US vehicles have certain nuts on the rear axle assembly that can loosen over time and, in some cases, fall off, which can cause the axle shaft sub-assembly to separate from the axle. If the sub-assembly detaches completely from the axle, this can affect the vehicle’s stability and brake performance, increasing the risk of collision.

A statement said Toyota dealers will check and re-tighten the axle flange nuts, and in some cases, axle related components may be replaced based on the inspection results.

In 2021, Toyota became the best-selling car in the United States with more than 1.9 million vehicles sold, surpassing Ford, which sold more than 1.8 million vehicles, According to Statista.