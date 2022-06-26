June 26, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Toyota has more bad news for car owners

Izer 12 hours ago 3 min read
Toyota has more bad news for car owners

Toyota Motor Corporation. (TM) – Get the Toyota Motor Corporation report Which Launched the first American electric car bZ4x in April, has had bad luck for the past year.

Despite launching its all-new electric car to compete against Tesla (TSLA) – Get the Tesla Inc. report.stronghold (F) – Get a Ford Motor Company reportGeneral motors (GM) – Get the General Motors report And Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company experienced some failures at the same time.

When the company introduced the bZ4x, which has a manufacturer retail price of $42,000, the company had already announced a 17% cut in total April production, and then announced that it would cut the company’s production by 10% in May due to supply chain issues. .

See also  We have hundreds of blockchain patents - but regulation won't let us get involved in crypto - Bitcoin News Regulatory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

So, what will happen first, Ethereum at $10,000 or Dogecoin at $0.50?

4 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Bitcoin may still have a ‘wild’ weekend as BTC price avoids a major $22,000 area

20 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Ethereum competitor collapses as hackers drain nearly $100,000,000 from its crypto bridge

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

So, what will happen first, Ethereum at $10,000 or Dogecoin at $0.50?

4 hours ago Izer
4 min read

14 “Stranger Things” season 4, part 2 theories to dissect before the end

4 hours ago Muhammad
4 min read

A major upgrade for the 19-year-old Martian Water Watcher

5 hours ago Izer
2 min read

In settlement talks with Deshaun Watson, the NFL insisted on suspension for at least a year

5 hours ago Emet