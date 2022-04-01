Toyota GR Corolla 2023 Hot Hatchback Ready to Rotate 300 HP, 6-Speed ​​Manual, 4WD

The Corolla has been synonymous with reliability for decades, but it’s also synonymous with a less satisfying adjective: boring. Toyota is seeking to change that by finally giving the compact car a true high-performance version (not counting the Apex sedan introduced in 2021): the 2023 GR Corolla, developed by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing performance division.

While the 2023 GR Corolla appeared on Thursday evening via Live broadcast, was leaked earlier today on Toyota’s website at the progressive URL. It didn’t take long for the excited eyes to discover the page and Post it on Reddit. We have updated this piece with the latest information on the vehicle, because the information on that page was not complete.

For enthusiasts, this is the most exciting Corolla-related development since the AE86 was introduced in the ’80s, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise if you follow the breadcrumbs. in 2020, Toyota announced It will bring the hot slot to the United States and it will not be GR current Yaris hot slot was harassed In a promotional video as well. But we now know it’s a Corolla and that despite the difference in nameplate, the GR Corolla borrows heavily from its smaller GR Yaris counterpart.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla

It starts under the hood as the GR Corolla uses the same 1.6-liter G16E-GTS turbocharged three-cylinder engine as the GR Yaris, but with a power upgrade. It generates 300 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque in this application, a big jump over the 268 horsepower for the GR Yaris, although the torque numbers remain unchanged. Toyota says this is due to better exhaust efficiency via a three-piece muffler, as indicated by the three exhaust tips exiting the rear diffuser. Peak torque starts at 3000-5500 rpm and peak horsepower reaches 6500 rpm.

Toyota declined to provide a 0-60 mph time or top speed, saying those numbers would be released close to the car’s sale date. For reference, the GR Yaris offers a 0-60 mph time of under 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 142 mph. It will be interesting to see if the larger, heavier GR Corolla can match those times as its 3,249-pound gross weight is about 350 pounds more than the GR Yaris.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla

It will also feature the same GR-Four all-wheel drive system and only come with a 6-speed manual transmission with downshift matching. AWD allows the driver to choose from three front/rear power splitting levels: 60/40, 30/70 or 50/50. The 60/40 split is for everyday use and 30/70 for Sport mode, while the 50/50 setting is for track or rally stage.

Although it runs on the same GA-C platform as the regular Corolla, the GR Corolla has a stiffer chassis built specifically for this car. Up front, there are MacPherson struts and the rear suspension is a double-wishbone multi-link setup that replaces the standard Corolla’s torsion beam. The standard 18-inch gloss-black wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tinted tires. A Torsen front and rear limited-slip differential is optional, but comes standard on the Circuit Edition, the higher of the two trim levels. The base model is the base model and will be the first model available when the car debuts later this year.

Compared to the standard Corolla, the GR Corolla offers a leaner design to match its added power, with bulging fenders that make it 2.4 inches wider and a widened black grille surrounded by functional air ducts on both sides. Below the sides, prominent sills are marked with the “GR-Four” logo as a sign of AWD. The triple exhaust ports have a large oval exhaust pipe in the middle, flanked by circular exhaust pipes on both sides. The rear spoiler mounts the roof and its size depends on the trim you choose: a lip spoiler for the base model, or a larger matte black spoiler for the Circle version.

See also Dow futures: Market rally erases loss on Fed news; strong nvidia earnings; DoorDash flying 2023 Toyota GR Corolla

Base models will be available with a white, black or red exterior paint, a body-color roof and a gloss black rear spoiler. Every GR Corolla will come standard with an 8.0-inch touchscreen that powers the new Toyota Audio Multimedia system that debuted in the 2022 Tundra and offers wireless connectivity to Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. The 12.3-inch display in the instrument panel will also add GR-themed performance displays that convey information such as turbo pressure, gear position, and which 4WD mode is in use. Also standard will be aluminum sport pedals, push-button start, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control, among other safety features.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla

Most exciting is the Circuit Edition that will go on sale in 2023 in limited quantities, although Toyota has not specified how many units will be made. It will be painted white, red or matte gray, and add a carbon fiber forged roof, vented hood scoop, red brake calipers, and a larger matte black rear spoiler. Inside, it’ll have Brain Knob suede-wrapped front sports seats and red accents around the cabin (instead of the base silver), along with an exclusive Morizo-signed gearshift knob – Morizo ​​is the Akio Toyoda alias who drove His car under the 24 Hours of Nürburgring in 2007. Heated seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless charging pad, and a standard JBL audio system – all of which will also be optional on the Core.

The 2023 GR Corolla will be built at the Gazoo Racing plant in Motomachi, Japan, along with the GR Yaris. Toyota says pricing information will be available near the vehicle’s sale date.