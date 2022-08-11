Tower of Fantasy is perfect for recreating Genshin Impact characters

did not get The character you want Jinshin effect? Well, worry not, because now you can recreate a copy of that character in a completely different game. (Amazing!) Now that it has launched all over the world, fans are starting to use the character creator in a similar game called fantasy tower To recreate famous characters from Jinshin effect.

fantasy tower It is a new free open world game that will be launched globally on August 11, and players in the United States can play it on Wednesday evening. According to the developers, the game is an “anime-filled sci-fi adventure” set hundreds of years in the future. The game allows you to customize your main character with different attributes such as clothing, hair color, and height, among other options. And fans use this customization feature to create characters from them Jinshin effect Such as Keqing, Bennett, Zhongli and others. Here’s Kokomi, except for the futuristic outfit.

Someone made a tall version of Bennett and a Zhongli-like character. (The same Naruto Characters like Sasuke and Nagato.)

A fan also recreated Keqing, so she can be busy and stressful in this life as well.

TikTok shows a character that looks like arm user, Hu Tao from Jinshin.

Here is a character that looks like Shikanoin Heizou, who is a New addition to Jinshin.

One person recreated a hero Jinshin effectLumen in the Creator.

“The Fantasy Tower is here, I can finally break free from Jinshin’s hell.” * Continues to make a 1 to 1 replica of Lumine in character customizer pic.twitter.com/4mTeaNSgEK – geemOwO (@GemoCh_) August 10, 2022

This trend is ridiculous because fantasy tower is a potential competitor to Jinshin effect. Likes JinshinAnd the fantasy tower It is a free open world RPG with gacha mechanics. It’s definitely targeting a similar audience, and Jinshin effect The community’s embrace of her certainly supports this idea.

If the game was fun for you, I have good news: fantasy tower It launches Wednesday evening in the US and globally on August 11, and it can run on Windows PCs and mobile devices, so give it a try.