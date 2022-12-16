Tourist stranded in Machu Picchu amid Peruvian protests

Editor’s Note – Subscribe open world CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about opening destinations, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, accommodations and other travel developments.

(CNN) – Tourists from all over the world have been left stranded in the ancient city of Machu Picchu after Peru was plunged into a state of emergency following the arrest of the country’s president.

The main means of access to the UNESCO World Heritage site – the railway line – has been suspended as violent protests erupt and the president’s supporters have erected roadblocks making it difficult to travel within or leave the country.

trains to and from Machu Picchu Today, Tuesday, the country’s most popular tourist destination has been halted, according to a statement from PeruRail, Peru’s railway operator in the southern and southeastern regions of the country.

President Pedro Castillo He was later impeached and arrested in early December after announcing his plan to dissolve Congress. The unrest sparked by his arrest prompted international warnings about travel to Peru.

PeruRail said it would assist affected passengers in changing their travel dates.

In a statement, the company said, “We regret the inconvenience these ads create to our passengers; however, they are due to situations beyond our company’s control and seek to prioritize the safety of passengers and staff.”

Peruvian airline LATAM said operations to and from Alfredo Rodriguez Ballón International Airport in Arequipa and Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport in Cuzco, 75 kilometers (46 miles) from Machu Picchu, have been temporarily suspended.

“Latin America maintains continuous monitoring of the political situation in Peru to provide relevant information according to how it affects our air operations,” the airline said in a statement. “We are waiting for the response of the competent authorities, who must take corrective measures to ensure the safety of air operations,” he added.

“We regret the inconvenience this situation beyond our control caused to our passengers and reinforce our commitment to air safety and connectivity in the country,” she added.

The US State Department issued a travel advisory for citizens traveling to Peru, which listed it as a Tier 3 destination for “Travel Reconsideration”.

The report warns that “demonstrations can cause local roads, trains and major highways to close, often without prior notice or timetables for reopening. Road closures may significantly reduce access to public transport and airports and may disrupt travel within and between cities.” between them.”

Above: Tourists line up at the Machu Picchu train station. Image via Getty.