December 16, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Tourist stranded in Machu Picchu amid Peruvian protests

Aygen 50 mins ago 2 min read
Tourist stranded in Machu Picchu amid Peruvian protests
Editor’s Note – Subscribe open worldCNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about opening destinations, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, accommodations and other travel developments.

(CNN) – Tourists from all over the world have been left stranded in the ancient city of Machu Picchu after Peru was plunged into a state of emergency following the arrest of the country’s president.

The main means of access to the UNESCO World Heritage site – the railway line – has been suspended as violent protests erupt and the president’s supporters have erected roadblocks making it difficult to travel within or leave the country.

trains to and from Machu PicchuToday, Tuesday, the country’s most popular tourist destination has been halted, according to a statement from PeruRail, Peru’s railway operator in the southern and southeastern regions of the country.
President Pedro Castillo He was later impeached and arrested in early December after announcing his plan to dissolve Congress. The unrest sparked by his arrest prompted international warnings about travel to Peru.

PeruRail said it would assist affected passengers in changing their travel dates.

In a statement, the company said, “We regret the inconvenience these ads create to our passengers; however, they are due to situations beyond our company’s control and seek to prioritize the safety of passengers and staff.”

Peruvian airline LATAM said operations to and from Alfredo Rodriguez Ballón International Airport in Arequipa and Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport in Cuzco, 75 kilometers (46 miles) from Machu Picchu, have been temporarily suspended.

See also  The first grain ship in Ukraine since the beginning of the war leaves Odessa

“Latin America maintains continuous monitoring of the political situation in Peru to provide relevant information according to how it affects our air operations,” the airline said in a statement. “We are waiting for the response of the competent authorities, who must take corrective measures to ensure the safety of air operations,” he added.

“We regret the inconvenience this situation beyond our control caused to our passengers and reinforce our commitment to air safety and connectivity in the country,” she added.

The US State Department issued a travel advisory for citizens traveling to Peru, which listed it as a Tier 3 destination for “Travel Reconsideration”.

The report warns that “demonstrations can cause local roads, trains and major highways to close, often without prior notice or timetables for reopening. Road closures may significantly reduce access to public transport and airports and may disrupt travel within and between cities.” between them.”

Above: Tourists line up at the Machu Picchu train station. Image via Getty.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

As China struggles to cope with the virus, industries that control the coronavirus are facing decline

9 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

Serbia seeks the return of its forces to Kosovo as tensions rise

17 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Retail sales in China contracted much more than expected, while industrial production disappointed

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

3 min read

Representatives engage in sex tourism, another scandal in the homeland of parliamentary democracy

28 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Elon Musk faces mounting anger over banning journalists on Twitter

29 mins ago Izer
2 min read

The Florida launch will not happen Friday

42 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star has dislocated shoulder, reportedly will miss about a month

48 mins ago Emet