Tourist boat sank in Lake Maggiore, three dead, one missing – reports

- Written by Francesca Gillett
- BBC News
At least three people have died after a boat carrying more than 20 passengers, including tourists, sank in strong winds on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy, local media said.
One person is still missing, according to reports.
Italian media reported that the boat capsized on Sunday evening between the towns of Sesto Calende and Arona.
Five people were taken to hospital after their rescue. Unconfirmed reports in Italian media said the boat’s passengers were British, Italian and Israeli.
Attilio Fontana, president of the Lombardy region, said the “very serious accident” was caused by bad weather.
He said on Facebook that the boat was 16 meters (52 feet) long and had been rented by tourists.
According to Italian news outlets, the boat was carrying about 25 people who were celebrating a birthday when a storm broke out over the lake, later turning into a “mini-hurricane”. The boat capsized and sank shortly thereafter.
Everyone on the ship went into the water – but many of the passengers swam ashore or were rescued by other boats.
Rescue divers and a helicopter to assist in the search were scrambled at the southern end of the lake, and several ambulances and an ambulance attended the scene.
A video posted by firefighters showed chairs and other debris floating in the choppy waters.
Lake Maggiore – on the southern side of the Alps – is shared by Italy and Switzerland, and is a popular destination for tourists.
The region experienced bad weather over the past day, with the Italian Meteorological Service issuing thunderstorm warnings.
