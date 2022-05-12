Tottenham vs Arsenal Live: Son adds Kane double, Holding receives red card

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the North London derby match between Tottenham and Arsenal.

It’s a huge evening at N17 for both sides as they look to secure a place in the Champions League next season.

Arsenal Go to the last three games of the season with a four-point advantage over Antonio Conte The guys can sew the top four by winning over the biggest competitors.

victory TottenhamHowever, it is still very much going on going into the final two rounds of the Premier League season.

Expected to be a captivating evening in the capital, with tonight’s evening North London Derby The first match to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of a large crowd due to the Corona virus pandemic, which affected attendance in the previous two matches.

Tottenham correspondent Alasdair Gold and Rob Guest and Arsenal correspondent Chris Wheatley and Kaia Kainac cover the match with all the action from inside the stadium and the reactions of the fans and the media.

Scroll down for our latest updates from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

#Ad: Get £60 in Free Bets & Bonuses!

Simply sign up for BetfredPlace a £10 bet on the mega North London Derby match tonight and you’ll get £60 in free bets and bonuses!

* 18+ new clients only in UK, terms and conditions apply