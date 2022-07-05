Tottenham uses a suit to waive Robbie Isaiah

The Tottenham I used a waiver prompt to add Isaiah Ruby to their list, source told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link).

Veteran NBA reporter Mark Stein was the first to report (Via Twitter) that there was a “strong expectation worldwide” that Ruby would be claimed in the waiver wire.

As Eric Pincus reports from Bleacher previously observedRobbie earned more than the minimum salary in the first year of his four-year contract with the Thunder, so Spurs will have to use some cap space to accommodate his $1,930,681 salary for 2022/23. Claims for concessions are rare for non-bottom players, but Robbie has shown some promise, so San Antonio will be taking a relatively cheap flyer to contribute to next season.

In his third season with the Thunder at 21/22, Robbie 6’8 averaged a 10.1 PPG rally best with a 4.8 RPG on .514/.444/.672 shootings in 45 games (21.1 mpg). Oklahoma City had previously picked up his car club optionthen thunder waiver before his contract becomes fully guaranteed.

Tottenham recently agreed to Signal Georgie Deng And now they’ve added Roby, so adding front-court depth was clearly a priority with the final roster points. Once all of San Antonio’s picks in the first round are signed onto their starter deals (only Blake Wesley It was Occurred As of now, but the other two must be a formality), Spurs will initially have a full roster of 15 players.

Even when accounting for the new additions, Spurs still have over $30m in cash cover room This is off season, so they have a lot of options to work with them going forward.