Top 5 Linux Distros of 2022

In this post, I take a look at the best Linux distributions of 2022 — and spoiler: they’re not all built on Ubuntu!

I know: I make the same joke every year I do this. But hey: I’m writing about Ubuntu. I am using Ubuntu. You are mayo You expect me to keep everything about Ubuntu. But the Linux ecosystem? It’s more than Just Ubuntu. There are plenty of top notch Linux distributions out there that deserve praise, celebration, and appreciation. This listing is my little way of giving them just that!

However, the following is not a position of superiority, nor an order of importance. It’s just me, anybody, yelling some One of the best Linux releases of the year. is it all inclusive? No, it’s also not cash, so if you like the OS No Featured below omission is not because I think it’s terrible!

With the SEO gods (we hope) satiated with this lengthy intro, let’s take a look at my top 5 Linux distributions of 2022!

1. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

A quick look at what’s new on 22.04.2007

you can say the The best Linux distro release of the year for me was Ubuntu 22.04 LTSwhich arrived in April.

Long term support releases are always a big deal as tens of millions of people use them. Fortunately, the dedicated Ubuntu developers have released a release that deserves attention.

Cast your obsessions aside (see video) Jammy Jellyfish Bought GNOME Shell 42, Configurable accent colors, Wayland by default, New multitasking options, New dock options, Better desktop icon extension, Linux kernel 5.15, Raspberry Pi 4 support. Additional bundles on bundles (on bundles etc) of apps, tools and bundles updated.

Even though I’m a provisional release rider—always have been, and probably always will be—most people stick with the LTS version. And with Ubuntu 22.04, they’re getting a really good enough release to use for the life of support, without fomo.

2. Fedora 37 Workstation

Finished perfectly: Fedora 37

Fedora Workstation It’s the leading desktop Linux distribution for good reason: it’s powerful, reliable, and finely crafted – it epitomizes what many people are looking for: a “pure” GNOME experience, delivered as developers intended it, on top of a robust and stable base.

fall show Fedora Workstation 37 Features Gnome 43 – An update that greatly improves the user experience with GNOME Shell quick settings. There are also more features files rebuilt in GTK4/libadwaita; Renovated Calendar program; a Device security Team; Raspberry Pi 4 support; GRUB instead of syslinux on BIOS; and more.

People often overlook Fedora Workstation because, like most Linux distributions, it’s understated, unassuming, and drama-free. However, it is a classy, ​​functional distro that ignores fancy flourishes to focus entirely on its performance, integrity, and coherence.

If you’ve never tried Fedora, you’re missing out, so sort it out!

3. Manjaro 22.0 “Sikaris”

Manjaro 22.0 “Sikaris”, on site

that a A copy of Manjaro He should have appeared on this list was obvious. And since the Arch based Linux distributions, Manjaro is one of the best Linux distributions out there. Oh, I know: there is chatter about Manjaro within the broader Linux community but for me those storms in my teacup never affect the quality of the distro itself (or should it be the flavor ☕️).

Manjaro 22.0 ‘Sikaris’ isn’t just a distro: it’s an experience

The embodiment of this is Manjaro version 22.0 Put out in December. The “main” service with Kiddy Plasma offers a flawless experience. Everything from the wrapper to the package manager to custom touches and apps is cohesive, thoughtful and designed.

Manjaro 22.0 is not just a distro, it’s an experience.

The desktop “versions” of Manjaro are also nicely packaged. They’ve never felt like Manjaro Plus xfce, Plus GNOME, etc. Each is a carefully curated and beautifully integrated display of its desktop’s strengths – or to put it in less flowery terms: no matter which version of Manjaro you choose, it always seems to be Main One.

In addition, the Manjaro community is large and active. For any issue that arises, I’ll probably find a Manjaro forum post about it (or someone willing to point me in the direction of a solution). social communication He is An important aspect of any distro. The Linux kernel is the heart of most distributions but its community is the lifeblood.

Manjaro is the complete package, the defining distribution of the year.

4. Linux Mint 21

Mint has got new Windows-y icons

Linux Mint 21.1.2 Update The newest and most visually interesting update (check out the new apps and updated artwork), the original Linux Mint 21 release made the biggest impact this year, of the two.

A much-touted “entry level” distro, Linux Mint’s core goals of offering a light, familiar computing experience that stays out of the way still resonates with users attuned to the way Windows works.

Linux Mint 21 “Cinnamon” is lightweight and efficient, which makes it a good choice for lower end and older hardware. In addition to being easy to use, Linux Mint comes with an interesting set of pre-installed software that aims to cover most users’ needs, including some Local apps which is rather special.

Overall, Linux Mint 21 is the perfect choice for users who want a reliable and easy-to-use operating system.

5. Ubuntu 22.10

A quick look at what’s new on 10/22/2020

Ubuntu twice in one list?! It’s a bit much, but including PipeWire means I’m bound to include 22.10. Honestly, it’s in my contract as the editor of this site –when? Yes, I wrote the contract myself… Why do you ask?

But seriously, the aforementioned Ubuntu 22.10 add-on for Pipe Wire (Delay notwithstanding) means that most Bluetooth audio devices “just work” with Ubuntu. This pairs with the GNOME Audio Device Switcher quick settings It means Ubuntu 22.10 hits the right note with modern audio equipment.

Second, the rise in shipments of GNOME 43 and a series of libadwaita ports meant that Kudo Kinetic Arrived at the scene with real dynamism – was one of the oldest ways to experience GNOME 43, for context – which has been missing since the early Unity days.

Finally, and without a shadow of a doubt, the most important, decisive, and defining component of the distribution was Kudo Kinetic mascot wallpaper – the Best default Ubuntu wallpaper since Hardy HeronInternational Maritime Organization.

honorific

Zorin OS 16.2 is worth alerting

Limiting my selection to 5 was necessary otherwise this would be a very long list of every Linux distribution that has released an update over the past 12 months.

A few more shout outs: The last one Endeavorous The ‘Cassini’ release makes the perfect jumping off point for anyone wanting to ride a reliable rolling release distro. Last Zorin OS It is based on the older Ubuntu base, but the cool factor out of the box remains an invigorator for users new to Linux.

Gamers, programmers, and creators adore it pop! _OS 22.04, which is the last version of the System76 distribution shipped with GNOME Shell by default; And there has been a lot to love about this lightweight Linux distro MX Linux Which injects new life into old devices.

And shouting has to go to SteamOSpreloading the arc-based distribution valve onto the Steamdeck console.

It’s over for you

So this Mine List of the best desktop Linux releases for 2022. I’ve tried to evaluate different feature sets, key changes, and technologies when selecting them, keeping in mind the appeal and popularity. Fwiw, MX Linux It came *very close to taking place – expect to hear more about it and other distros on its sister site My God! Linux.

Anyway, who the fuck cares about my opinion?!

I want to hear for you Select distro releases from the past twelve months. So dig into the comments (and hint: the “old” Disqus theme is available to choose from again, cool). Try to stay as positive as possible by focusing on the distributions and developments that you like rather than the distributions and developments that you don’t like.