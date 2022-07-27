Tony Hawk and Hot Wheels team up to take on Tech Deck

picture : Mattel

If you are planning to have a gaming collection with a well-established brand that has been around for nearly 25 years, then you need to bring something new into the playroom. For Hot Wheels, hoping to get miniature skateboards from Tech Deck, which includes partnering with Tony Hawk and offering miniature skateboards that wear with fingers. sorry .. what?

Believe it or not, mini skateboards can trace their heritage back to the late ’60s, With small keychains skateboard being The brightest custom cubes were sold in skate stores, while the mid-1980s popularized the sport. fingers (It’s a real thing!) And she brought in specially designed and built mini decks for the competition. Tech Deck was one of the most popular fonts to date, and one of the first to license the arts and graphics of true skateboard brands, a Fingerboards are still made almost 25 years after their release (B deliver it Now owned by Canadian company Spin Master) . Tech Deck is undoubtedly the first thing that comes to mind when someone mentions using fingers, but Mattel and Hot Wheels want to change that.

picture : Mattel

Although Tony Hawk and his company Birdhouse have teamed up with Tech Deck in the past for play and finger kits, the famous skateboarding legend is now working with Mattel to promote their new Hot Wheels Skate line, which are somewhat similar to Tech Deck products, With working trucks and wheels joining custom artwork on the underside And grab bar on top. Also, d Do not forget who – which Hot Wales logo.

picture : Mattel

What sets the Hot Wheels Skate line apart from the Tech Deck is the inclusion of mini-toe skate shoes that actually mount to the smaller decks. Learning toe board tricks isn’t quite as difficult as learning to do real skate tricks, but it’s also not easy, and shoes on small surfaces are supposed to make it easier for beginners to learn and successfully perform tricks.

Hot Wheels Skate Multi-Pack assortment $12. picture : Mattel

The basic Hot Wheels Skate Skate assortment that includes one deck and a pair of toe shoes will sell for $3 each, while the $6 Hot Wheels Skate Collector Series packages add an exclusive matching Hot Wheels. A $12 Hot Wheels Skate multipack will also be available that includes four fully assembled fingerboards (Tech Deck demos often require assembly) as well as couple of Skate shoes.

Hot Wheels Skate Drop-in skating groups (left) and Hot Wheels Skate Amusement Park (right) skating groups. picture : Mattel

For those totally sold out on the idea of ​​mini skate shoes that make toes easier and more appealing, Mattel is also releasing accompanying playsets. These include a Collect $15 a piece Hot Wheels Skate skate sets that can be collected and combined to create larger skate parks, in addition Hot Wheels Skate Amusement Park Skate Set $30 with Half Tube Includes Buttons to Play “Rad Music and Sounds” (fingers crossed which includes Motörhead’s ace speed) and other obstructions such as rails, ramps and grinding surfaces.