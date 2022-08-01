Tony Fino wins Rocket Mortgage for his second consecutive PGA Tour win

Detroit – Tony Vino He eloped with the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club to become the first PGA Tour player in three years to win back-to-back regular season events.

Finau finished with a 5-under 67 score to take a 5-shot win and a championship record of 262-under for a total of 262. Taylor Pendrith (72), Patrick Cantlay (66) The Rookie of the Year Lucky Cameron Young (68) tied for the second time.

Finau claimed his fourth win of his career, his third title in over 11 months. He was the winner of last week’s 3M Open in Minnesota, rebounding from 5 strokes back to win by 3. Brendon Todd He was the last to win twice in a row in the regular season, and he did so in 2019.

Finau, a Salt Lake City producer with a heritage from Samoa Tonga, kicked off his success last August at the Northern Trust, taking his first win in five years and starting the 142 PGA Tour.

Finau halted another drought in Detroit, winning for the first time in six attempts when he had or participated in the 54-hole lead of the PGA Tour event. With his sixth plane at number 17 and a closing equation, he broke Nate LashleyThe championship record of 25 is below that set in 2019 during the inaugural PGA Tour event.

The PGA Tour will conclude the regular season at Wyndham, with the North Carolina event opening Thursday. Players in the bubble will get one last shot to finish 125th in the FedEx Cup standings to earn a place in the playoffs and a full card next season.

Finau and Pendrith started to draw on Sunday and their potential duel in Detroit turned out to be futile.

Pendrith had a lackluster first round of the championship after sharing the lead in the first round with Finau, leading by one shot after the second and matching his own 21-under total through three rounds.

The 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie from Canada hit a volley on the second hole on the right into the jagged branches behind tree branches — after being distracted by a fan running across the fairway — and then pulled 9 feet later hit to lose the lead forever.

Cantlay, No. 4 in the world rankings, had his third straight run in the mid-1960s after opening with a score of 70. Young rebounded from the first round 71 to finish second for the fifth time.

Pendrith struggled in the last round just as he did the only other time he had a 54-hole lead. He led the Bermuda championship last October by three shots before the 76th brought him down to fifth, his best result before his Motor City show. Pendrith played in his third tournament after missing nearly four months with a broken rib.

Finau began pulling back from Pendrith by hitting an 11-foot birdie at No. 4 and a Tap-in for a birdie at No. 7.

He made a 21-foot shot for a 10th birder for a third bird. After his first championship bogey at No. 11, Finau made a 31-foot shot with a right-to-left breakout in 12th, and Pendrith missed an 11-foot shot on the same hole to drop 4 shots back.

Cantlay jumped within 3 shots of the lead with a 5-foot-tall Eagle shot in 15th. On the same hole, Finau made his fifth flyby of the last round to deliver 4 shots.