Tony Dow, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver on Leave It to Beaver, is in hospice care in the “last hours,” his son told Fox News Digital.

“This is a difficult time,” Christopher Dow said. “Yes, he is still alive, but in his last hours; under the care of the elderly.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Dow’s management team said the actor had died in a Facebook post, but the post has since been deleted on social media.

His son explained to Fox News Digital that Dow’s wife, Lauren Schulkind, had given “false information” to his management team. Per TMZ, Dow’s wife is “very confused” and “thought her husband was dead.” Then I told Dow’s management team.

Christopher also shared an update for Facebook and writing: “This is a difficult time. My father is at home, in hospice care, and in his final hours. My wife and I are by his side with many friends who have visited. He has a fighting heart.”

In May, Schulkind announced that his cancer had returned just a month after he celebrated his 77th birthday.

“Dear friends and fans of Tony Dow, I have some very sad news to share with you,” Schulkind wrote at the time. “Unfortunately, Tony has been diagnosed with cancer again. He is bravely approaching this reality, but it is really heartbreaking.

“We want to thank you in advance for your interested thoughts. Our love, Lauren and Tony.”

Dow starred alongside Jerry Mathers, Barbara Billingsley, Hugh Beaumont and Ken Osmond in Leave It To Beaver during his childhood. The show originally ran for six seasons on CBS before switching to ABC.

The actor participated in the reunion show, “Still the Beaver”, and the sequel series to the show, “The New Leave It to Beaver”.

Dow is also best known for his roles in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and “Babylon 5.”