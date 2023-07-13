Tom Sandoval cries while filming “Vanderpump Rules” in SUR

Getting back together with the members of “Vanderpump Rules” isn’t going smoothly Tom Sandoval – A new video shows him breaking down during their first night together, but you must be wondering if it was crocodile tears.

Witnesses told TMZ… Tom was having a conversation with his friend, a jeweler Kyle Chan In pictures Tuesday night at WeHo. As we’ve reported, the entire cast — except Raquel Levis —there he was, and around 9 p.m., things took an emotional turn.

Check out the clip, Tom starts to wipe his tears, but it’s hard to know why he’s feeling so. Ariana Madix It was a stone’s throw away from it, so that would have been a factor.

Another possibility, though, is… that the producers told him to look dazed. The lighting wasn’t great, so we won’t guarantee the authenticity of this screamer. Make the call!

Ariana, on the other hand, was looking very happy and chatting with the ladies at the same time Tom was crying – but separate “VPR” cameras were rolling in both scenes.

Remember, Tom and Ariana and the other cast members all together I went up to SUR to watch James Kennedy DJ and grab dinner with Lisa Vanderpump …and this marks the first time that the entire cast this season has been seen under one roof.





the background

Shayna Shay She walked in with Tom outside the restaurant that night, and you could hear her yell at him, “If you hadn’t done with Raquel,” before walking away.