Tom Sandoval breaks silence on Ariana Madix breakup

television
March 4, 2023 | 4:58 am
It appears Tom Sandoval has broken his silence after it was revealed that he and longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix had called it quits.
The “Vanderpump Rules” star made a conscious effort to stay quiet after news broke that he and co-star Raquel Levis were having a “total affair” — but they finally decided to talk Friday night.
During his concert at City National Grove in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, Most Extra frontman Tom Sandoval made a passing comment that raised eyebrows.
“Have you ever been one of the most hated people in America?” the 39-year-old asked in the audience, according to us weekly.
in Tik Tok video At the party, a member of the audience is heard shouting, “Ariana!” prompting Sandoval to reply, “We love it.”
Other party-goers were heard shouting, “Cheater!” After Madix’s Lala Kent urged those who would make a fuss at the event on her Instagram Story Friday.
The party took place just hours after it emerged that Sandoval and Levis had been “communicating inappropriately” for months.
Madix, reportedly “heartbroken” and “surprised” by the news, has since fired Sandoval from their Los Angeles panel.
He was snapped packing his bags into a friend’s car and driving away on Friday just hours before his party.
“Ariana was devastated by the cheating,” an insider told Page Six on Friday, adding that she had “no idea there were any problems” in their relationship.
The news hit Madix hard after she developed a friendship with Leviss following her messy split from ex-fiancé James Kennedy in December 2021.
Madix, 37, faced the harsh reality while sitting front row at Sandoval’s party Wednesday.
She discovered the “months-long” affair after Sandoval’s phone rang with an explicit video sent from Leviss, I told people on Friday.
Madix then scrolled through the text thread where she read the inappropriate message log. Immediately afterwards, she and Sandoval leave the scene.
Their relationship allegedly began in the summer of 2022 with Levi’s sleeping “above Tom and Ariana’s house when Ariana was out of town”.
The news comes as an added shock since Sandoval gushed about his relationship with Madix just moments before the texts were found.
“We definitely have our ups and downs for sure but I think we were really good at respecting each other,” he told Page Six.
things
And
Ariana Madix
And
I did well
And
Celebrity breakup
And
Celebrity couples
And
cheat
And
Raquel Levis
And
reality stars
And
reality TV
And
Tom Sandoval
And
vanderpump rules
And
3/4/23
load more…
{{#isDisplay}}
{{/ isDisplay}} {{#isAniviewVideo}}
{{/ isAniviewVideo}} {{#isSRVideo}}
{{/ isSRVideo}}
More Stories
How did Ariana Madix find out Tom Sandoval was cheating on her with Raquel Levis?
Florida’s Wheel of Fortune contestant is throwing fun after getting the wrong answer to a food puzzle
Wordle today: Here’s the answer, Hints for March 3rd