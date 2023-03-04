Tom Sandoval breaks silence on Ariana Madix breakup

television

March 4, 2023 | 4:58 am

It appears Tom Sandoval has broken his silence after it was revealed that he and longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix had called it quits.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star made a conscious effort to stay quiet after news broke that he and co-star Raquel Levis were having a “total affair” — but they finally decided to talk Friday night.

During his concert at City National Grove in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, Most Extra frontman Tom Sandoval made a passing comment that raised eyebrows.

“Have you ever been one of the most hated people in America?” the 39-year-old asked in the audience, according to us weekly.

in Tik Tok video At the party, a member of the audience is heard shouting, “Ariana!” prompting Sandoval to reply, “We love it.”

Other party-goers were heard shouting, “Cheater!” After Madix’s Lala Kent urged those who would make a fuss at the event on her Instagram Story Friday.

The party took place just hours after it emerged that Sandoval and Levis had been “communicating inappropriately” for months.

Madix, reportedly “heartbroken” and “surprised” by the news, has since fired Sandoval from their Los Angeles panel.

It emerged on Friday that Sandoval and Levis have “communicated inappropriately for months.” Instagram/@raquelleviss

Madix reportedly found out about the pair’s affair after Leviss sent Sandoval an explicit video. Instagram/@raquelleviss

He was snapped packing his bags into a friend’s car and driving away on Friday just hours before his party.

“Ariana was devastated by the cheating,” an insider told Page Six on Friday, adding that she had “no idea there were any problems” in their relationship.

The news hit Madix hard after she developed a friendship with Leviss following her messy split from ex-fiancé James Kennedy in December 2021.

Upon discovering their “month-long” affair, Madix immediately ended things. Instagram / Tom Sandoval

Madix, 37, faced the harsh reality while sitting front row at Sandoval’s party Wednesday.

She discovered the “months-long” affair after Sandoval’s phone rang with an explicit video sent from Leviss, I told people on Friday.

Madix then scrolled through the text thread where she read the inappropriate message log. Immediately afterwards, she and Sandoval leave the scene.

Leavis and Madix struck up a friendship after her engagement to James Kennedy broke down. Instagram/@raquelleviss

Their relationship allegedly began in the summer of 2022 with Levi’s sleeping “above Tom and Ariana’s house when Ariana was out of town”.

The news comes as an added shock since Sandoval gushed about his relationship with Madix just moments before the texts were found.

“We definitely have our ups and downs for sure but I think we were really good at respecting each other,” he told Page Six.

