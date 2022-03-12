March 12, 2022

Tom Hanks regrets expulsion of Conor Ratliff from Band of Brothers

Tom Hanks has taken “full responsibility” for the brutal manner in which he allegedly fired Conor Ratliff from the Band of Brothers.

On Thursday, the “Search Party” actor spoke to the Oscar-winner, 65, about his accident Podcast, “Dead Eyes” They retold the story of being cast in the HBO series and then fired for having “dead eyes”.

Hanks admitted that “not a single moment of this would ring a bell” but he had.

“This was undoubtedly the director’s work, and that was me,” Hanks told Ratliff. “Something was stuck in the creep or one of those very subtle decisions that aimed the story in the direction it wanted it to go.”

In the Inner Sanctuary whatever this casting session at Band of Brothers was… I’m sure I said, ‘I don’t know the guy, this guy has dead eyes.’ ‘ I could have said, ‘He became very blond of hair; He’s too tall and I can’t make the assistant taller than Captain Winters. I could have said, ‘It’s very short and very light… I could have said any of these things, and it would have been true and her opinion was.’

Conor Ratliff on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Ratliff appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” to talk about Hanks’ participation in his podcast.
NBC

In 2000, Radcliffe, who was then 24 years old, auditioned for a small role in “Band of Brothers” created by Hanks and Steven Spielberg. Before filming began, he was fired because the “Sully” actor claimed he thought Radcliffe had “dead eyes”.

Two decades later, Radcliffe began a podcast exploring casting and casting in the entertainment industry.

Hanks described the story as “just chilling,” and went on to take “full responsibility” for his actions.

See also  Ryan Coogler, director of "Black Panther", was mistakenly arrested for bank robbery
scene from "A band of brothers."
Ratliff missed a role in the movie Band of Brothers.
Getty Images

He also admitted that he was “panicked” after finding out about the origins of the podcast from his son Colin and daughter Elizabeth.

“I was actually cold. My heart rate went up and I said, ‘I did.. what did you do?’” what did you do? “

