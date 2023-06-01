Tom Brady says he is “sure” he will never play again

ESPN3 minutes to read

Tom Brady reiterated Thursday that he has no plans to play in the NFL again after retiring in February.

“I’m pretty sure I’ll never play again, so I tried to make it clear and I hate to keep saying it, because I’ve already told people a lot of times,” Brady Tell Sports Illustrated In response to a question about the fans and the media who continue to devise scenarios in which he might return to the field.

Brady, 45, said he is looking forward to starting his role as a Fox Sports broadcaster in 2024 and the “future opportunity” with the Las Vegas Raiders, after recently agreeing to buy a minority ownership stake in the franchise. He said he is also interested in spending more time with his children.

“Just spending as much time as possible with my kids and seeing them grow and supporting the different things they’re going through is a very important job and I take all of them very seriously.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis announced last week that Brady has agreed to join the organization’s ownership group, pending approval by the NFL. As with all potential minority and majority owners, 24 of the current NFL team owners are required to agree to the Brady partnership.

Brady also retired in February of last year but reversed course after 41 days to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third season. If he ever decides he wants to play for the Raiders, as an owner, a dual role with the franchise must be approved by NFL owners.

Brady is also part of the ownership group of the Las Vegas Aces, WNBA champion Davis, after he acquired a stake in March.

Brady announced his retirement after the 2022 season on February 1, after 23 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles. A three-time NFL MVP, he won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Pirates. He finished as the NFL leader in career passes (89,214) and touchdown passes (649).