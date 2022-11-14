



Tom Brady He became well accustomed to making history during his long and illustrious career in the NFL. And on Sunday, the 45-year-old set more historic markers from around the world.

Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers multiply the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 at the Allianz Arena in Germanythe first game of the NFL regular season in the country.

With the win, Brady became the first quarterback to win an NFL game in three different countries outside the United States.

As a New England Patriots player, Brady won all three of his international matches, with two in London and one in Mexico City.

And now, he could add Germany to the list as the NFL’s most decorated player adds another accolade to his ever-expanding group.

After the win, Brady described the atmosphere at the Allianz Arena – home of German football giants Bayern Munich – as “very electric”.

“It was a great atmosphere” Tell NFL Network. “It felt like a very exciting match when we went out to warm up.

“It was a beautiful electric so hopefully the German fans got what they wanted. A great win for our team, we needed it. We played against a big opponent, our defense played great and I’m glad we found a way to beat it and win.”

Despite a tough season ahead of Sunday, Brady looked more like him, throwing a 31-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones and Leonard Fournette running for another while the Buccaneers raced to a 14-0 second lead.

With the Bucs advancing 14-3 in the third quarter, the team attempted to pull all stops as Fournette attempted to throw at Brady even though Brady slipped and Fournette was intercepted by Tariq Wolin.

And when Chris Goodwin got a four-yard touchdown pass from Brady early in the fourth quarter, the score seemed to be closed with the score at 21-3.

However, the late return of the Seahawks meant German fans went home with their fair share of excitement.

Tyler Lockett’s drop by just over eight minutes narrowed the gap and Seattle took advantage of Brady’s surprise interception to Cody Barton as Marquis Goodwin got a touchdown pass from Seattle quarterback Jeno Smith to cut the gap to just five with less than four minutes to play.

Smith finished the afternoon with 275 pass yards and two touchdown passes.

But, just when they needed it, Tampa Bay produced a time-killing game drive behind the running ability of Rashad White — who ran for 105 yards — and claimed the team’s fifth win of the season and second. in a row.

The Bucs are now heading into farewell week atop the NFC South and look a lot like the team that was expected to compete for the Super Bowl ring.

For the Seahawks, after a promising start to the season, they slipped back to 6-4, but returned to the US West Coast with their heads held high after showing grit of late.