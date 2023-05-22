Tom Brady is set to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, pending NFL approval; Mark Davis “Excited”

Getty Images



Tom Brady may finally retire from NFLthis time “For good. “But that doesn’t mean he’s done with the league. Less than two weeks after ESPN announced the entry of the longtime quarterback.”Deep discussionsTo become a limited partner of the Raiders, Brady and team owner Mark Davis have agreed to a deal that will make the former Patriots and Buccaneers star minority owner, pending NFL approval.

Davis said via ESPN. “We’re excited for Tom to join the Raiders.”

In March, shortly after his second retirement in as many years, Brady acquired an ownership stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, which Davis primarily controls. Now, the latter has agreed to sell a minority stake in the Raiders to a future Hall of Famer and has submitted the agreement to the NFL for approval. While a vote on the deal will not take place at this week’s spring meeting, according to Albert Brier from Sports IllustratedIt marked a significant step towards Brady becoming CEO.

This isn’t the first time Brady has made efforts to own up NFL team. After initially retiring from the Pirates after the 2021 season, Brady is reported to be trying He became the minority owner of the Dolphins, for which he also apparently wanted to play. Miami was later sanctioned by the NFL for engaging in inappropriate communications with Brady while he was still under contract with the Buss.

Please check the subscribe box to acknowledge that you want to subscribe. Thank you for your registration!

Monitor your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



The Raiders have several notable relationships with the Patriots, who of course hired Brady for the first 20 seasons of his career as a QB. Head coach Josh McDaniels is one of the most celebrated products of Bill Belichick’s coaching tree, general manager Dave Ziegler is a product of New England’s personnel department, and even freshman quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo began his career with the Pats, entering at second. – a draft pick — and potential Brady successor — back in 2014.

Before announcing his retirement early in the season, 45-year-old Brady was speculated as a potential target for the Raiders, who just moved on from Derek Carr and boasted New England connections.