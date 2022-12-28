December 28, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Tom Brady: “I’m going to take my time” before I decide to retire

Emet 7 mins ago 2 min read



CNN

It’s a question the 45-year-old is constantly asked Tom Brady.

In February, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady He announced that he was retiring from the NFL.

His decision proved short-lived, and just weeks later the seven-time Super Bowl champ changed his mind and returned for his 23rd NFL season.

Speaking to sportscaster Jim Gray on his weekly podcast appearance, Brady was jokingly asked if he would retire and then not retire if he was a tight end Rob Gronkowski – who has twice retired from the NFL – unretires again.

Brady said, laughing at me “Let’s go!” Podcast, which was released on Monday. “So when that day comes, we’ll find out.”

Gray put the banter aside and followed it up by asking if Brady could really consider retiring at this point.

“I really don’t,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback replied. “I think what you really realized… you had to really make sure you did that.

And for me, you know, a lot of people have kind of been in that situation… I’m going to take my time whenever that time comes.”

Brady and the Pirates now play the Carolina Panthers on New Year's Day.

On Christmas Day, Brady helped keep the Bucs in a playoff position with a 19-16 overtime victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Brady threw a pair of interceptions and just one touchdown as the Bucs defense was able to hold off the Cardinals, with Ryan Succop’s fourth field goal of the game sealing the win.

See also  Wayne Rooney agrees to coach DC United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Mets deal probability drops to “55%”

8 hours ago Emet
2 min read

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was placed in NFL concussion protocol

16 hours ago Emet
6 min read

Manchester United transfers in January: Ronaldo substitute and right back

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

2 min read

120-million-year-old dinosaur fossil with its last snack bones still inside reveals it enjoyed eating our ancestors

6 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Tom Brady: “I’m going to take my time” before I decide to retire

7 mins ago Emet
3 min read

The Elden Ring was the most complete and most original spin-off game of 2022

10 mins ago Ayhan
3 min read

Kosovo minister says Serbia aims to destabilize the country

16 mins ago Aygen