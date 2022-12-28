Tom Brady: “I’m going to take my time” before I decide to retire





It’s a question the 45-year-old is constantly asked Tom Brady.

In February, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady He announced that he was retiring from the NFL.

His decision proved short-lived, and just weeks later the seven-time Super Bowl champ changed his mind and returned for his 23rd NFL season.

Speaking to sportscaster Jim Gray on his weekly podcast appearance, Brady was jokingly asked if he would retire and then not retire if he was a tight end Rob Gronkowski – who has twice retired from the NFL – unretires again.

Brady said, laughing at me “Let’s go!” Podcast, which was released on Monday. “So when that day comes, we’ll find out.”

Gray put the banter aside and followed it up by asking if Brady could really consider retiring at this point.

“I really don’t,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback replied. “I think what you really realized… you had to really make sure you did that.

And for me, you know, a lot of people have kind of been in that situation… I’m going to take my time whenever that time comes.”

On Christmas Day, Brady helped keep the Bucs in a playoff position with a 19-16 overtime victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Brady threw a pair of interceptions and just one touchdown as the Bucs defense was able to hold off the Cardinals, with Ryan Succop’s fourth field goal of the game sealing the win.