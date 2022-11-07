Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to pass 100,000 career yards

USATSI



Tom Brady has a lot of NFL records to his name: Super Bowl titles. Regular season wins, passing yards, touchdown passes, and regular season starts are most well known in his Hall of Fame resume. And now he has another.

After completing a 15-yard pass to backstroke Leonard Fournette in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay’s return in a Week 9 16-13 victory over the Rams, Brady became the first player in NFL history to reach 100,000 yards (including the playoffs).

Here is a list of the top five passing captains in NFL history (including the playoffs):

With this milestone, Brady has now run 56.82 miles in his career. That’s over 24 years old with seven Super Bowl titles and there has been no season worse than 9-7.

Brady didn’t have a typical Brady season, completing 65.9% of his passes for 2,267 yards with nine touchdowns to one interception (92.4% rating) coming in in week nine.

The season didn’t go as planned for Brady, but hitting 100,000 yards is an incredible feat. The next active quarterback closest to 100,000 yards is Matt Ryan (64,415 yards), but he’s been a bench before Indianapolis Colts last week. Aaron Rodgers is next at 63.054.

For those wondering, Patrick Mahomes is 87 with 24,531 yards.