Tom Brady adds fuel to the puzzle of the future of football

Getty Images

Tom Brady is retired. Unless it is.

The best way to describe his condition could be that he has retired from pirates, and the door is open to play again. Brady, who has said “Never Say Never” about the possibility of a comeback just six days after his resignation, continues to add more uncertainty regarding his football future.

via Rick Stroud from Tampa Bay Times, Brady appeared with Fred Husbands on SiriusXM Radio. Couples asked a simple question: “Maybe you can tell us where you’re going?”

Brady gave an answer that is not so simple.

“I wish I had a clear vision of what the future holdsBrady said. “I think for me, there are a lot of great things and a lot of great opportunities I know I said right after the football season I was looking forward to spending more time with my family. And I’ve done that in the last five weeks. And I know there will be a lot of that too .

“So, you know, I like to keep busy, that’s for sure. I’ve played a little golf and I’ll see my parents tonight, which will be a real bright spot for me on their land. I’ll sleep in the same bed I slept in when I was a kid. . . . So we’re looking forward to that, looking forward to some golf in the next few days and some family time, and then we’ll figure out where to go from there.”

Earlier this week, we reported that the dolphins were planning a tour of Brady. I believed for several weeks that he would join the 49ers, eventually.

Two years ago, San Francisco was his first choice. The 49 foolishly said no thanks. This time around, they’re sure to welcome the opportunity to bring Brady home, to play for his childhood favorite team.

What does he have to prove? He never won a Super Bowl with his 49 players. This would be a great reason to keep playing.

A great reason to say goodbye to pirates. Which some (including myself) specifically think was the purpose of his retirement.