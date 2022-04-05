April 5, 2022

Toggle update now (version 14.1.0), patch notes

Switch Update 14.1.0

Nintendo has just released a new firmware update for the Switch, version 14.1.0.

A number of other upgrades tend to focus on stability. In this case, it’s a little different. Users will now find new “Platinum Points Notification Settings” where they can be notified of points that have not been claimed as part of the My Nintendo Rewards Program.

The official patch notes for Switch firmware update version 14.1.0 are as follows:

Added “Platinum Points Notification Settings” under Notifications in System Settings.

  • Unclaimed Platinum Points earned from completing Nintendo Switch Online tasks on the Nintendo Switch system will generate notifications.
    • Nintendo Switch Online missions and rewards are not available in all countries and regions.
  • Setting these notifications to “Off” will hide the notification sent when there are unclaimed Platinum Points.

As we get version 14.1.0 today, it hasn’t been that long at all since the last Switch system update. On March 21, version 14.0.0 was made available. Groups, which serve as different folders, have been added so that users can more easily organize and access programs in the main menu. We have the full details about the groups and patch notes for version 14.0.0 here.

For all previous Switch firmware updates, you can keep track of everything here.

