Todd Howard asserts that Fallout 5 comes after The Elder Scrolls 6

Todd Howard confirmed to IGN that Fallout 5 will be Bethesda Game Studios’ next game after The Elder Scrolls 6, which will follow itself beginning in Starfield 2023.

Speaking to IGN about Starfield’s game show last weekend at the Xbox-Bethesda Show, Howard briefly considered the next step for his studio once the new IP came out the door:

“Yeah, Elder Scrolls 6 is in pre-production, you know, we’re going to do Fallout 5 after that, so our list is full going forward for a while. We have some other projects to look at from time to time as well.”

Howard previously told IGN that the studio had an idea for Fallout 5 in place, saying, “Fallout is really part of our DNA here. We’ve worked with others [developers] From time to time – I can not say what will happen. As you know, we have one page in Fallout 5, what we want to do. However, Howard has not confirmed that he will definitely be on the way after The Elder Scrolls 6.

Of course, at Bethesda’s current production pace, it will likely be many years before we see what Fallout 5 actually is. In today’s interview, Howard confirmed that work began at Starfield in late 2015, which means it will be over 7 years from start to finish when the game arrives. The last major Elder Scrolls game, Skyrim, arrived in 2011, and with the sequel still in pre-production, it’ll likely be years before we see that too. We previously learned that The Elder Scrolls 6 had been delayed because the team wanted to make Starfield first.

Howard acknowledged the long wait for his fan-favorite games, which means he’s as frustrated as those waiting to play them: “They’re taking a while, I hope they come out faster, I’m really, we’re trying as hard as we can, but we want them to be the best they can be for everyone.”

Fallout 4 was released in 2015, followed by a much less beloved multiplayer show, Fallout 76. Starfield is finally close after many years of development, and the first reveal of gameplay showed combat, introduce customization, and even hint at a visit to Earth and our solar system.

Edler Scrolls 6 was announced in 2018, but we know very little about it despite some hints in the original teaser. What we can guess is that it will be an Xbox exclusive, following comments from Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

Joe Scripps is the executive news editor at IGN. follow him Twitter. Do you have a tip for us? Want to discuss a potential story? Please send an email to [email protected].