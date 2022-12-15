Todd and Julie Chrisley were ordered to Florida prisons in mid-January





CNN

–



Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were together last month judge them To jail for fraud and tax offenses, they will head to Florida to serve their time, according to documents from the US Marshals Service that were recently filed in court.

According to the documents, the couple was ordered to report to two different federal prisons on January 17.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, best known for their reality series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty in June of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. In addition, they were convicted of several tax offenses, including attempting to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

Todd Chrisley, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison with three years of supervised release, has been assigned to serve time at FPC Pensacola, a minimum security facility in Pensacola, Florida.

His wife, Julie Chrisley, was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release. She is assigned to FCI Marianna SCP, a “medium-security federal correctional institution with adjacent minimum-security satellite camp” in Marianna, Florida, according to the prison’s website.

The jails are located about two hours’ drive from each other in the Florida Panhandle.

“Chrisley Knows Best” debuted in 2014 on USA Network. New episodes, filmed ahead of the trial, will debut sometime next year.

In a statement provided to CNN after judging themThe family’s attorney, Alex Little, of Burr & Forman LLP, said in part: “Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are men of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions.”