Today’s Wordle Review: June 1, 2023

I suffer from dyslexia. I am also a writer and editor for The New York Times. I have a deep reverence for words and wordplay, but I despise word games. Yes, there is a difference between wordplay and word games!

Word games are spelling puzzles structured like Scrabble and Wordle. According to Merriam-Webster, a word game is “a game in which players compete to form, think of, or guess words according to a set of rules.”

On the other hand, wordplay is the poignant lyrical charm of writers like Shakespeare or Kendrick Lamar. Merriam-Webster defines “wordplay” as “the playful use of words: verbal wit”. There is a lot of art to it. (At least from a player/reader’s point of view. I know a lot of skill and art goes into creating word games.)

If you roll your eyes, I get it. This is really just my lofty way of saying these word games fill me with fear. I was the kid who couldn’t learn to read at the pace of her peers, the kid who slid in her seat and crawled out of the classroom (unnoticed!), the kid whose parents had silent conversations with her teachers and who she could guess. It’s not “good.”

While I was fortunate to learn how to read and spell with the help of a kind but intimidating teacher (support most American students don’t receive), I never felt compelled to play Bananagrams. Games like Bananagrams bring up bad memories. It’s a bit of a surprise that I’ve never played Wordle. But I thought I’d try. today.