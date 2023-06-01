Today’s Wordle Review: June 1, 2023

Welcome to The Wordle Review. Be warned: This article contains spoilers for the puzzle of the day. Wordle solution firstor scroll at your own risk.
This month’s featured artist is Colin Laurel. You can read more about it here.
★★★★★
Word 712X/6
⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️ OVULE
🟨⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️ ADIEU
⬜️⬜️🟨⬜️⬜️ Grace
⬜️🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️ Mana
⬜️🟩⬜️⬜️🟩 Happy
⬜️🟩⬜️⬜️🟩 Dessert
I suffer from dyslexia. I am also a writer and editor for The New York Times. I have a deep reverence for words and wordplay, but I despise word games. Yes, there is a difference between wordplay and word games!
Word games are spelling puzzles structured like Scrabble and Wordle. According to Merriam-Webster, a word game is “a game in which players compete to form, think of, or guess words according to a set of rules.”
On the other hand, wordplay is the poignant lyrical charm of writers like Shakespeare or Kendrick Lamar. Merriam-Webster defines “wordplay” as “the playful use of words: verbal wit”. There is a lot of art to it. (At least from a player/reader’s point of view. I know a lot of skill and art goes into creating word games.)
If you roll your eyes, I get it. This is really just my lofty way of saying these word games fill me with fear. I was the kid who couldn’t learn to read at the pace of her peers, the kid who slid in her seat and crawled out of the classroom (unnoticed!), the kid whose parents had silent conversations with her teachers and who she could guess. It’s not “good.”
While I was fortunate to learn how to read and spell with the help of a kind but intimidating teacher (support most American students don’t receive), I never felt compelled to play Bananagrams. Games like Bananagrams bring up bad memories. It’s a bit of a surprise that I’ve never played Wordle. But I thought I’d try. today.
My Aunt Kei (a fan of Wordle) suggested I start with ADIEU, due to its many vowels. I started with OVULE. Why? Female reproduction was on my mind now because abortions are banned in 14 states.
OVULE did not have any valid characters. Well, it’s ADIEU time. Only the letter “a” is correct, but it’s in the wrong place. WHAT ABOUT GRACE? Again, just an “a” and in another wrong place. Why not mana, a miracle from above, which, four moves inside, I can use? no! Two more tries before the little girl inside me cries. happy? Yes, the letters A and Y are in the right places! With potential remaining characters, I think TAFFY might be a contender – maybe a gaming team dreaming of summer, salt water candy etc.?
mistake! I failed my first wordle. This painful. The correct answer is JAZZY. Despite not understanding the word and not liking word games, today I’d give Wordle five stars because it sounds like a difficult word (with one regular vowel, A, and the occasional letter, Y), but not impossible to get.
Now that I’ve tried Wordle, I might try again. maybe.
The word of the day is JAZZY, an adjective. According to Webster’s New World College Dictionary, Used to describe something with jazz characteristics, such as being vibrant, flashy, or bright.
Today’s stats
Wordle today is Very difficult due to unfamiliarity with the word or letter pattern. While the pattern of the letters is distinctive enough that the answer can be found using ellipsis strategies in six guesses, there are several tricky features of the word: A word is a proper term that contains repeated, uncommon letters.
Our featured artist
Colin Laurel is a black painter with a penchant for bold linear work and cheerful expression. He uses his identity as a lens through which to provide healing images to queer and marginalized communities, and has referred to his art as a form of self-care. Mr. Laurel has been influenced by vintage movie posters, production art, video games, music and mythology. With each piece, he hopes to convey humanity’s connection to the beauty of nature.
