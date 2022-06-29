Today’s Word: Get the answer, hints on June 29

It’s Wednesday, guys, and what would the middle of the week be without your favorite word puzzle? Sure it’s more satisfying when you do it yourself, but sometimes you get stuck in daily word – This is where we come to.

Answer on June 29 word They can be found at the end of this article, with a clear spoiler flag, or you can make your way in a more comfortable way to get some general advice, gentle hints, and strategies to help you each day.

made by word? where word comes from?

word he is daily word game Created by Josh Wardle, a software engineer based in Brooklyn who has developed something reputable called craft of Interesting social experiences. Every day, Internet people are greeted with a new word puzzle that can only be solved or not! – Use a series of exclusion process guides.

Now thousands of people around the world play this game every day, and Fans have even come up with alternatives to word Inspired by the original. This includes the music identification game Hurdel Hollywood nerd favorite the actor And the framed and variations such as Dordell And the Quordle This makes you Guess several words at once .

Not the day after? You will find a file word The answer for June 28 is here .

what is the best word starting word?

We have some ideas To help you choose the perfect first step (or as close to perfect as possible without just magically guessing the right word). These tips include choosing a word with at least two different vowels, as well as a few common consonants like S, T, R, or N.

Is there word The app for Android or iOS? he is word Free?

You may find “Wordle” results in the iOS App Store or search in the Google Play Store, but don’t be mistaken, they are real results. wordthe original version created by Josh Wardle and brought online in late 2021, is currently only a live browser game. over here. If you play it anywhere else, it is – at best – a brazen casual way of trying to take advantage of someone else’s success.

and yes, It’s still free.

he is word getting harder?

If you have found word very easy, There is a hard mode that you can enable To give yourself more challenge. But unless you activate this mode, we can assure you that word Don’t get more difficult.

A hidden tip for June 29 word Answer:

It’s a trait often associated with teenagers.

today word It’s a 5-letter word that starts with…

… the letter G.

what is the answer word On June 29th?

ready?

We’ll tell you the word of the day now.

that it…

Jockey.

Don’t know the meaning of GAWKY? You are about to learn that. “Gawky” means awkward, clumsy, ungainly.

This article was contributed by Catelyn Welch, Amanda Yu and Adam Rosenberg.