Today’s Word: Get the answer, hints for July 2

made by word? where word comes from?

Wordle’s sudden explosion at the end of 2021 led to a press tour focused on its creator. Former Reddit engineer Josh Wardle actually came up with the game in 2021 as a private training for him and his game-loving partner. It eventually became a staple in their family WhatsApp messagingThat’s when Wardle began to suspect he might have something special enough for a broader release.

Now thousands of people around the world play this game every day, and Fans have even come up with alternatives to word Inspired by the original. This includes the music identification game Hurdel Hollywood nerd favorite the actor And the framed and variations such as Dordell And the Quordle This makes you Guess several words at once .

Not the day after? You will find a file word The answer for July 1 is here .

what is the best word starting word?

We have some ideas To help you choose the perfect first step (or as close to perfect as possible without just magically guessing the right word). These tips include choosing a word with at least two different vowels, as well as a few common consonants like S, T, R, or N.

what happened to word Archives?

While you can play once Complete archive of past puzzlesArchive deleted at request The New York TimesAccording to the site.

he is word getting harder?

If you have found word very easy, There is a hard mode that you can enable To give yourself more challenge. But unless you activate this mode, we can assure you that word Don’t get more difficult.

Why are there two different types word answer some days?

The bottom line of word is that everyone solves the same puzzle, with the same answer, no matter where you are in the world. However, sometimes a puzzle game accepts two different correct solutions on the same day, in apparent defiance of word Law.

This deviation is due to Change The New York Times I started making it after I got it word earlier this year. To make sure you always get the same puzzle as everyone else, update your browser before playing – don’t worry, the site will keep your streak.

A hidden tip for July 2 word Answer:

It’s a name.

word Today is a 5-letter word that starts with…

… the letter E – same Yesterday’s wordas it sometimes happens.

what is the answer word On July 2?

ready?

We’ll finally tell you the answer.

that it…

egret.

This article was contributed by Catelyn Welch, Amanda Yu and Adam Rosenberg.