Today’s horoscopes: April 22, 2023 | Vogue India

Today’s Aries horoscope: April 22, 2023 Aries, if anything feels a little cornered, particularly in relationships or finances, your angels and guides want you to know that you’re being encouraged to release your grip on your past any way you can. I may have misunderstood your vision or your words, or even misinterpreted them, but that does not mean that they are incorrect. You’re unique in your own way, so try not to force yourself into the checklist that you’re seeing with someone else, pretty. You do everything you can do, so trust that everything will unfold for you in due time. Friendships that may have served their purpose are bound to leave your life, so let them slip away with the utmost grace. Cosmic wisdom: Staying focused on what matters most will make all the difference. Explore new possibilities with childish enthusiasm, my dear friend. Today’s Taurus Horoscope: April 22, 2023 Start the day by saying a huge sorry to yourself, dear Taurus. Apologize to yourself for all those times you played it small, for all those times you accepted less than you deserved and all those times you allowed yourself to be treated a certain way. It’s okay if the calendar and life are a little less busy, but a little more rich. Allow yourself to get comfortable in a situation where you’re ready to thrive and not just survive, hon. Untangle your life little by little, to create a beautifully woven magic carpet. Cosmic wisdom: No more “yes” out of guilt, my dear. More “Show me the best of this universe”. Gemini Horoscope Today: April 22, 2023 If you’re seeing some crazy dreams, take note of the messages they carry rather than getting hung up on some weird story, Gemini. Looking at current things from an outsider’s perspective may be just the thing you need right now. Find out what makes you feel a certain way and why because the divine forces want you to know this will give you insight into an ongoing health challenge (mental, emotional or physical) and help you overcome it soon enough. A specific message for some: Your sensitivity is asking you to make peace with life, honey, it’s that simple. Cosmic wisdom: You are a very special treasure chest, and you can see evidence of that, if only you allow yourself to shine. Your tribe is looking for you, raise your flashlight now! Today’s Cancer Horoscope: April 22, 2023 You’ve been praying hard, dear Cancer, and guess what, you’re totally supported. What drives you forward is your love for what you do, and now you’re seeing the results of all that love you’ve poured into things over the past two years. If your social relationships feel forced or strained, stay open to letting people who come on your same wavelength find you. Your job is to only show up to social events that you feel drawn to, the rest will be managed by your angels and guides. Take time for yourself today and ask yourself where you want to go and what you want to be, then allow yourself to take the necessary steps in that direction, baby. Believe in yourself and thank your heart for always leading you in the right direction. Cosmic wisdom: Trust yourself to know what you need and make your well-being your priority because, my dear, your energy is your currency. Today’s Leo Horoscope: April 22, 2023 Go ahead, Leo, just go away! Whether it’s anger, shame, guilt or frustration – don’t allow it to settle in your bones right now. You know you deserve a brick home, not a haystack, and while this may take a little more time, it’s definitely worth your time, energy, and effort. Focus on keeping your mind, body, and spirit well fed in the moment and allow your team of angels and guides to step in where you struggle within relationships—in healthy communication. Remember, beautiful, to be in the spotlight, you don’t have to be the only one out there. So shine, but make the spot next to you ready for that special someone. Cosmic Wisdom:. Just say “yes” and figure things out along the way, you beast with a lion heart. Save space, while the sun shines, yes you read that correctly. Virgo today: April 22, 2023 What are you busy with, Virgo? Did you just say you don’t know? Alright, so today is a good starting point to make a list of everything you normally do in a day and cross off what you don’t need to do and then don’t or ask someone else to help you with it. You may have been feeling distance creeping into the relationship but the cosmic forces want you to know that things are out of anyone’s control and that a little softness would go a long way. Your prayer requests have been accepted and help is on its way to you. Sometimes what we do in the moment only reap rewards much later in the most mysterious of ways. So, have faith that nothing is in vain, absolutely nothing. Cosmic wisdom: Open your heart and set yourself free, my love. Libra horoscope today: April 22, 2023 Be kind to yourself, love. You’ve been dealing with a lot for a long time, and even though you’ve had support from those around you, you still have to deal with your challenges on your own. This is no small feat! You are now feeling a sense of balance in your life, as if some thick fog has lifted itself up. So will you allow yourself to stay here and enjoy this moment a little bit? There’s a new found reason why you get up every morning – find this as an outlet to get rid of any anxious thoughts you might be having. Move gently, hon. And remember to pat your back while you’re at it. Cosmic wisdom: Express yourself freely and let this creativity freak out! Scorpio today: April 22, 2023 Have you tried asking for exactly what you want, Scorpio? Or maybe you are asking the wrong people? It may be time to explore avenues that you may have ignored in the past and give things a completely different chance. So, the thing is, the universe listens to every single thought we have and takes it as our command – and here’s the catch – maybe you’ve been wishing for one thing out loud, but maybe you’re afraid of not getting it right away. Until now, cosmic forces have been left feeling very confused about which way the wheel should turn. So, be clear about what you want, rule the universe, know it’s making its way to you, and act as if it’s here, while still doing the necessary work, of course. OK? Cosmic wisdom: Do you have some crazy dreams or do you wake up feeling like you need to do something right now? Go on, do it then, the universe is talking to you in those moments. Sagittarius today: April 22, 2023 Mix it up a bit, bow. Stay a little longer, love a little deeper, you won’t miss the train. Even if you fear getting hurt badly, it will be okay and you may realize that this is just a small bruise that you can’t feel, do you get my drift? You feel deeply, and it’s your thing, so why disguise it as something you’re not into? Balance in your life means balance in your mind which means balance in your finances and relationships. So go find that sweet spot today. Cosmic wisdom: If you are not saved, does that mean that you do not need to be saved, love? Believe in yourself enough to take this opportunity. Capricorn Horoscope Today: April 22, 2023 Things are fine, so allow yourself to feel grateful in the moment rather than wanting to be carried away by what lies ahead, dear Capricorn. There’s a lot going on around you – and you may feel unsure of where you want to be or what deserves your focused attention. So come back to your breath today and re-center. Forgive yourself for not being able to do everything, but come on, don’t you know that you are needed too? Stand your ground, allow yourself to feel everything you feel and then come back to remember that you don’t always have to save the day, honey. Cosmic wisdom: A rainbow of feelings leads you to a pot of gold. Go and enjoy every bit of it. Aquarius horoscope today: April 22, 2023 The live wire needs some insulation, Aquarius, like you. Things might seem like they’re flying off the handle or you might feel a bit TMI in some ways — whatever the case, your angels want you to know that today is not the day to hold back. Stand your ground and accept nothing. You love discovering new things about yourself every day, and this is what keeps you going. Be a little patient as you allow others to get into the flow of this new person, and of course remember to keep telling yourself how amazing you are. Cosmic wisdom: Focus on progress, not perfection, darlings. Today’s Pisces Horoscope: April 22, 2023 It’s never too late to say sorry, Pisces. A friendship or relationship that may have gone through troubled waters needs a little TLC. Take your time to heal, but also be open to giving or receiving an apology, and most importantly, remember not to make long-term decisions based on short-term feelings. Take advantage of your strength, your amazing spirit, the more you water yourself, the more peace you will feel. Let your garden bloom and let its fragrance touch those who cross your path. Cosmic wisdom: When life throws some cool your way, make some cool oil, drizzle it on your pizza and enjoy it completely.