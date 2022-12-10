Today’s Bible Verse: Life is a “gift to live” and a “secret to be cherished,” says faith leader

“But with what can I compare this generation? It is like children who sit in the markets and call each other, ‘We played the flute for you, and you did not dance, we played, and you did not grieve'” (Matt. 11 : 16-17).

This verse in the New Testament of the Bible tells us how to live A complete Christian life Says religious leaders with all its peaks and valleys.

To fully understand it, it is worth taking a deeper look at the Gospel of Matthew.

book when is the first gospel–an account of Jesus’ life and ministry–in the New Testament, according to Overviewbible.com, a Christian resource site.

In Matthew, Jesus teaches what it means to be part of His kingdom, “the kingdom of heaven,” as the site notes.

He was betrayed and crucified. He rises again and “charges his disciples to spread the good news.”

The site adds, “The Apostle Matthew (who is credited with writing this book) appears to have written this Gospel for a Christian audience that was either Jewish or very knowledgeable about Judaism.

Matthew says Jesus is the Messiah, “the promised descendant of King David who will bring God’s kingdom on earth and establish a time of peace and justice,” the site says.

Matthew quotes the Old Testament “extensively,” the site also says, and places “special emphasis” on Jesus’ fulfillment of prophecies “that would have been important to a Jewish audience.”

One South Carolina The faith leader said that Jesus, in his preaching, “shows us how to live as children of God.”

“Jesus laughed, worked with his hands, showed compassion, and loved unselfishly.” Jeffrey Kirby, pastor of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Indian Territories, South Carolina, told Fox News Digital.

He also said: “He invites the human family to dance with the flute and real sorrow when he weeps.”

said the father. Kirby – not to be a “Pollyanna believer” on the one hand, or a “big-faced believer on the other.”

He added, “Life is a blessing that we live in in all its forms. It is a mystery that we must cherish.”

Then he offered a fervent prayer for believers seeking a full Christian experience.

“Heavenly Father, you bless us with the gift of life. It is a gift full of joys and sorrows, but it is always a good gift. Give us joy in dancing with the flute and sorrow in our mourning. The fullness of life and embrace every part as part of your goodness. Give us the strength we need to live fully human lives. Amen” .