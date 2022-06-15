Toby Keith thanks fans for their ‘love and support’ two days after revealing his stomach cancer battle

Seven Grammy Awards nominee Toby Keith publicly thanked his fans on Tuesday, just two days after announcing his six-month battle with stomach cancer.

The 60-year-old country singer – who has 10.1 million followers on social media – Wrote: ‘Thank you for all your love and support. I have the best fans in the world.

Last fall, Toby was diagnosed with painful stomach disease, which is more common in men between the ages of 60 and 80 and affects an average of 28,000 Americans annually — according to the rare diseases.

I’ve spent the past six months receiving chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good, “Keith (last name Kovel)” announce Sunday.

I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner rather than later. I can not wait.’

The Oklahoma Breakdown star has received supportive comments from retired NFL star Troy Aikman, CMT host Cody Allen, and retired soccer star Chris Frederick, as well as singers Scott Stevens, Lance Carpenter, Savannah Ray and Matt Rogers.

Toby also has a lot of support from his three children – daughter Shelley, 42; daughter Crystal, 36 years old; and son Stellen, 25 – as well as his wife of 38 years, Patricia “Trichia” Locus.

“Thank you all for the kind words and prayers in connection with my father’s announcement yesterday,” Stellen Spread on Monday.

He’s a fighter, he’s done all the measures to loosen up and he needs a rest to get back on his feet. Please keep the prayer flowing, but know that it will all be in the back view just a short distance from the road. Allah is the greatest.’

In 2006, Keith founded the Toby Keith Foundation, which began opening a free housing facility in 2014 called OK Kids Korral for pediatric cancer patients.

The opening performer of Donald Trump – who has sold over 40 million albums – was forced to Postpone His concert was scheduled for July 15 at the California Rodeo Salinas in order to focus on recovery.

